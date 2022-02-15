ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Heartburn drug Pepcid could reduce COVID-19 symptoms, clinical trial suggests

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2II6J0_0eFWGv0D00

A heartburn drug commonly known as Pepcid has been shown to reduce COVID-19 symptoms and inflammation in the body, according to results published in a clinical trial on Tuesday.

The study was led by the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory -- the researchers want to inform the global community of their results to encourage further randomized controlled clinical trials for the heartburn drug famotidine.

The remote trial was launched in January 2021 with a focus on reaching diverse patient populations and 55 non-vaccinated patients were analyzed.

They were either given a placebo or 240/mg a day of famotidine -- which is six times the regular dosage.

The study says the results showed that patients on famotidine experienced better resolution of 14 out of 16 assessed symptoms -- including smell and taste, breathing and abdominal pain.

Those who took the drug had symptoms improve in eight days, whereas those with the placebo, had symptoms improve in 11 days.

While Jennifer Scruggs and her husband aren't exactly sure who took the drug and who took a placebo, the couple from Bethpage, who had COVID in January of last year, made some interesting observations while they sat at home and took part in the study.

"Once I became positive with COVID, I always wanted to give a little bit more to the research behind it," Scruggs said. "I mean I was jealous that he was getting his taste and smell back quicker and he was jealous that I wasn't as sick."

Doctors say say the results weren't just anecdotally significant, they were clinically significant too, and while Pepcid doesn't stop the COVID virus, it does seem to stop the body's immune system from going haywire, which could potentially help prevent death in some COVID patients in the future.

"Blood levels of Cytokine markers were much less, statistically less, in the patients with famotidine, as compared to patients taking placebo," Dr. Kevin Tracey at Feinstein Institutes at Northwell said.

While doctors say the drug is safe and well tolerated, more large-scale controlled clinical trials are needed before it should be considered for treatment.''

Researchers hope to do a phase 3 study with even more participants.

"We found that famotidine is safe at the higher doses used and see molecular and clinical evidence that it improves the recovery of symptomatic patients of diverse ancestries diagnosed with COVID-19," said Tobias Janowitz, MD, PhD, principal investigator of the trial, assistant professor at CSHL and adjunct professor at the Feinstein Institutes. "We closely monitored patients in this fully remote clinical trial while protecting their safety and that of health care providers in pandemic conditions. We hope that the data we are sharing with this study guide future trials that are necessary to confirm famotidine as a treatment for patients with COVID-19."

ALSO READ | Outrage and grief in wake of grisly Chinatown apartment murder

NJ Burkett reports from the second vigil held in as many days following the terrifying murder.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

The COVID-19 symptom that may be permanent

During the first wave of COVID-19, loss of taste and smell was a major symptom. Could this change in sense of smell be permanent?. A new study that is soon to be peer reviewed, found that for a specific group, their sense of smell is yet to return. Omicron lasts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
Boston Globe

Two powerful drugs now adding to US overdose crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — Emerging reports show that two little-known drugs are making lethal new contributions to America’s drug overdose crisis. Para-fluorofentanyl and metonitazene are being seen more often by medical examiners looking into overdose deaths, according to a government report published Thursday. They often are taken with — or mixed with — illicit fentanyl, the drug mainly responsible for the more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the last year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Bethpage, NY
New York City, NY
Health
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Clinical Trials#Heartburn#Covid#Pepcid
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in South Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is considering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Nationwide Recall Issued For Brand Of Supplements Due To 'Serious Health Risks,' FDA Says

A recall has been issued for a supplement after the products were found to be tainted with an undeclared drug that could cause serious health issues. Esupplementsales, LLC is recalling lot number 2107 of "Hard Dawn Rise and Shine" capsules, which were discovered to be tainted with tadalafil, an ingredient found in an FDA-approved product for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, according to an announcement posted to the Food and Drug Administration's website on Friday, Jan. 28.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy