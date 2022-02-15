Placer County nonprofit mourns death of former K-9

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County K-9 Association mourned the death of a former K-9 officer in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The K-9 Association, a local nonprofit established by the county’s K-9 handlers, announced a dog named Ego died on Friday. Ego was a Belgian Malinois who was 12 years old and previously retired from K-9 duties, the association said.

“We love you Ego. Rest easy good boy, we’ll hold the line,” the Facebook post read.

The post also featured photos of Ego, including one with an American flag draped over his body after he passed.

According to the association, Ego was trained as a patrol and narcotics search dog. The post mentioned that Ego and Placer County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Harris were “inseparable” and their bond was “unlike any other.”



Photos courtesy of the Placer County K-9 Association

The post also included words from Harris, who expressed sadness in the death of his former K-9 companion. He mentioned that Ego “fought” and “bled” for him numerous times while on duty.

“I have a huge hole in my chest right now and I miss him so much, it hurts all the time,” Harris said. “He was such a friendly and dynamic partner.”

“I love you so much and thank you for being such a great partner,” Harris continued.

I don’t really know how to begin this post. I have thought about this day for so many years and wondered when I would face it. Last night I had to say goodbye to my amazing partner, Ego. Ego was about a month shy of being 13 and enjoyed a nice, long retirement. He was able to deprogram; nobody was punching or kicking him or shooting at us anymore. Ego litereally fought and bled for me numerous times. I would send him out in the dark of night searching for felons and being that critical first contact with them. He put his life out there so me and my fellow deputies and officers would be safe. I have a huge hole in my chest right now and I miss him so much it hurts all the time. He was such a friendly and dynamic partner. Thank you so much to the Placer K9 Association for assistance during this horrible time. Deputies Stan Semenuk and Kevin Thompson were right there with Ego and I until the end. My son was able to come and say goodbye just in time as well. As Ego took his last breath, Merredith, Wyatt and I were holding him. I kissed his face. I said, ‘I love you so much and thank you for being such a great partner.’ Placer County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Harris

