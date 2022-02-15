This MaineDOT hard hat was found 3,300 miles away in a fjord in Norway

I hope that someone gets my... hard hat?

Sigbjorn Eide found a MaineDOT hat in a fjord in Norway this month, more than 3,300 miles from the department's headquarters. Sigbjørn Eide / MaineDOT

In a Facebook post Tuesday, MaineDOT revealed they had a new, unexpected pen pal in the form of a Norway man named Sigbjørn Eide, who had found a MaineDOT hard hat in a local fjord.

“Meet our new friend Sigbjørn,” read the Facebook post. “Sigbjørn was on a walk and found a MaineDOT hard hat in a fjord, about 3,300 miles from MaineDOT headquarters.” That same post now has over 1.5 million shares and 2 million likes.

“Way cool! I was born and raised in Norway and I always have to clarify that it’s the country not the Maine town

Maine is a beautiful state and Sigbjørn should come visit,” wrote one commenter.

“Seriously?!? This is better than a message in a bottle!” wrote another.

Eide would be glad to read through those comments as he wanted to share his finding with Mainers.

“I’d love to have the story shared to the people of Maine and others,” he said.

The hat traveling all the way from the United States was almost unfathomable to Eide, The Boston Globe reported. He first considered Maine to be the providence in France before realizing it was Maine, the state in New England.

After the hat made its way 3,300 miles across the ocean, MaineDOT officials thought it only made sense for Eide to keep it.

“After such a long journey, it seems only right it stay there on international exchange,” said a spokesperson for MaineDOT.

“We’re not quite sure how this happened, but we’re glad we have a new pen pal!!” read the Facebook post.