Multi-vehicle crash east of Pueblo leaves two people dead

A multi-vehicle crash east of Pueblo on Highway 96, near the Pueblo Memorial Airport has left three people dead.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the call came in around 3:46 p.m.

Pueblo Police say an 86-year-old woman tried to turn left when she was struck by a car driven by a 31-year-old man.

The 86-year-old woman, Ada Frazier and a juvenile passenger, 13-year-old Trenton Frazier, died.

A second juvenile passenger, McKenzie Frazier, was taken to Children’s Hospital with critical life-threatening injuries but later died on Thursday.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, all involved are from Pueblo.

The 31-year-old man had minor injuries.

Westbound Highway 50 was closed for three hours until the crash was cleared.

