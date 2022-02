BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who walked away from St. Joseph Health in Bryan Monday night just after 9 p.m. Authorities said Cody Rowley, 19, of Iola, was on the second floor of the hospital when he escaped through a window and onto a scaffolding next to the building. Authorities said the deputy who was with Rowley did not know the windows were not secured due to the construction going on in that area.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO