'Diversify your newsroom': NYC mayor blames critical media coverage on racism

A t a Tuesday press conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams accused the media of distorting the news and implied it had something to do with his race.

“How many blacks are on the editorial boards?” he asked. “How many blacks are determining how these stories are being written?"



A video of the conference was shared to Twitter by Libs of Tik Tok.



"We need to really stop distorting the news,” Adams told reporters, blaming bad media coverage on media entities, not his policies. "I’m a black man that’s the mayor.”

“My role as mayor is being interpreted through the prisms of your realities and not mine," he added.

“Diversify your newsroom so I can look out and see people that look like me," he said.

This comes as a vaccine mandate , implemented by Adams's predecessor, Bill De Blasio, and upheld by Adams, is set to go into effect in the city. The mandate is estimated to force more than 1,000 people out of work this week.

The COVID-19 protocol would require all city employees to show proof of vaccination ahead of Friday or face termination.

New York is moving against the current as states and cities across the country relax mask and vaccine mandates. On Monday, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that businesses no longer have to require proof of vaccination within the district. They are also allowed to roll back indoor mask requirements.

Other blue states, such as Connecticut, California, Delaware, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, have moved to begin relaxing various mandates and COVID-19 precautions.

“Given the continued drop in new cases and hospitalizations, projections indicating a continued decline over the coming weeks, and the continued growth of vaccinations for our school-aged population, we believe that we can responsibly end the universal mask mandate," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said last week, announcing the end of school mask mandates.