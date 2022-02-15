ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita man arrested in connection to double homicide

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a man on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, stemming from a shooting on Sunday.

Twenty-year-old Brandon Prouse is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan, both of which are from Wichita.

The department says that around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call at a home in the 2100 block of S. Erie St. in Wichita. When they arrived, they found Galloway and O’Callaghan had been shot.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The ensuing investigation revealed that Prouse and the two victims knew each other and were at the home when a disturbance ensued. Prouse then allegedly shot both victims and fled the scene.

Police say this was not a random incident, and they believe illegal and dangerous drugs are involved.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

