PJ O’Rourke, political satirist and journalist, dead at 74

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

P.J. O’Rourke, a journalist and political satirist with a libertarian-conservative bent, died Tuesday morning of complications from lung cancer, his publisher confirmed. He was 74. “P. J. was one of the major voices of his generation. He was also a close friend and partner for more than 40...

www.gazettextra.com

SFGate

P.J. O'Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — P.J. O'Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverence and “Gonzo” journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, has died at age 74. O'Rourke died Tuesday morning, according to Grove Atlantic Inc. Books publisher...
TheDailyBeast

Famed Satirist P.J. O’Rourke Dies at 74 After Lung Cancer Battle

Distinguished author and political satirist P. J. O’Rourke died at age 74 on Tuesday morning of complications from lung cancer. Publishing company Grove Atlantic, which over the years sent several of O’Rourke’s best-sellers to print, confirmed his death in a statement. “P.J. was one of the major voices of his generation,” wrote CEO and publisher Morgan Entrekin. From his classics Modern Manners and Parliament of Whores to How the Hell Did This Happen, a result of his dismay at the 2016 election—P.J. kept providing fierce, smart, always amusing reports on the American condition.” In the early 1970s, the famed satirist served as the editor-in-chief of influential humor magazine National Lampoon. He went on to write more than 20 books—including two New York Times Best Sellers, cheekily titled Parliament of Whores and Give War a Chance—and regularly contributed to outlets like The Atlantic Monthly, Esquire, Vanity Fair, and The Daily Beast. His uniquely libertarian worldview was once succinctly described in The Washington Post by longtime Daily Beast editor-at-large Lloyd Grove: “Sex made P.J. O’Rourke a left-winger. Money made him a right-winger. Power made him suspicious.”
CNBC

P.J. O'Rourke, influential satirist and commentator, dies at 74

P.J. O'Rourke, an influential baby boomer satirist and commentator who defied the counterculture's leftward politics, died Tuesday morning. He was 74. Deb Seager, vice president and spokeswoman at his publisher, Grove Atlantic, confirmed O'Rourke's passing in a statement. "Our dear friend and cherished Grove Atlantic author P. J. O'Rourke passed...
Telegraph

RIP PJ O’Rourke – the funniest conservative writer ever

Writing a tribute to PJ O’Rourke – the great American journalist, who died on Tuesday – is a breeze, for one very simple reason. He does all the work for you. You don’t need to bother racking your brains, trying to think of clever ways to show how brilliant and funny he was. All you need to do is quote him. It does the job much more quickly. And, frankly, much better.
