Environment

The rise and fall

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are running a bit backwards on us again. Temperatures are...

KAAL-TV

Snow Update: Monday & Tuesday

We are still expecting significant travel impacts for both Monday and Tuesday as a result of the snow in the forecast. Hence, the ALERT DAY status is still in place. Expect anywhere between 3"-5" of snow for most of the area, with higher snowfall totals expected in southern Minnesota. Mix conditions will be prominent over northern Iowa early on, which will limit snowfall totals. However, that will also result in higher ice accumulation as a result of possible freezing rain and pave the way for more icy spots on roads. Roads will already be getting slick from slushy spots as cars are driving on the roads. Blowing snow will be out as winds continue to blow 15-20 MPH and gust 30 MPH. Combine this with the actual snowfall itself, and there are expected to be points where we see whiteout conditions. As such, you will need extra time heading to and from work both Monday and Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Storm taking southern track

A midweek winter storm will steer a course well to our south. Cutting a path across Kansas, Missouri and Illinois up into Michigan, Some places of 8-12" of snow is possible. And then there's some ice just on the southern edge of the snow band. With the heart of the system in the Ohio River valley, it's just too far away to see any impact other than clouds.
MICHIGAN STATE
KAAL-TV

Cold is coming back

Sunday's warm weather will prove to be a tease. After the snow chances wrap up late Tuesday and early Wednesday, a cold front will come through and we will see a significant drop in temperature. All overnight lows will fall below 0°F, and highs will struggle to reach double digits until next weeekend. We could have more Alert Days due to cold wind chills ahead. However, more on that will be known as we get closer to the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Friday Mix Chance

Friday afternoon and evening, we are watching for mix conditions. This will result in limited visibility and potential for blowing snow. We may not see a lot of slick spots from this event due to temperatures not dropping hard after the cold front passes through on Friday. Expect under half an inch of new snow accumulation due to the mix conditions of this event. You may also want extra time heading home from work or heading to any early weekend plans based on the timing of this event. We will have more moisture to work with for this event than the "event" for Wednesday night two days prior.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Possible winter storm early next week

We've put out preliminary Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday as a Winter Storm tries to take aim on us. The signal has been consistent to see accumulating snow in the timeframe. But there is also an expected stronger wind to play a role with the system. As it sits...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Mix and Snow for Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning

After a further look at this event, the timing is looking to be late Wednesday night into early Thursday. The worst of impacts are still expected to occur south (severe weather) and east (higher snowfall totals) of us. However, we could still see mix conditions earlier in the day Wednesday and outright snow late Wednesday into early Thursday. We will have plenty of moisture to get more snow than what we have been seeing the past couple nights. However, snowfall totals will depend on how quick the transition from mix to snow occurs. This will also affect impacts, which are looking to be slick roads from possible freezing rain and blowing snow if wind speeds pick up.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Mostly Sunny Sunday

If you are looking to get outside, then Sunday will be the best day to do so!!. We have mostly sunny skies early on before more clouds arrive in the afternoon. That being said, we warm up in a big way. Temperatures are on the rise through the morning as winds gust high (30-45 MPH) out of the southwest. This in combination with little cloud cover will warm us up even further. We peak in the afternoon with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s even. We don't come close to the record for February 20th however (60°F in 1930).
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Isolated Snow Possible Wednesday Night

While chances are not great, there is still a possibility of isolated snow late Wednesday Night. This will come after a cold front passes. Most of the moisture will be advected (transported) east of us ahead of the cold front. This will leave limited moisture for us locally to fuel the snow chances behind the cold front. As such, not everyone will get this snow should it occur. Expect no more than an inch (most may not even break half an inch). Most of this snow, if not all, will fall after Sunset Wednesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Day Planner: Tuesday

Good news: we are getting back up into the 30s this afternoon and evening. Bad news: skies will remain mostly cloudy to overcast for the rest of the day. A warmer, southerly breeze will warm up the atmosphere locally. Wind chills will flirt with 0°F this morning as a result, but then climb well above that by the afternoon as wind speeds pick up more consistently. As wind speeds increase, the chances for blowin snow will be greater. This will result in brief bits of limited visibility. They will be more common in rural communities that lack road barriers, guard rails, and ditches. Temperatures then rise through the overnight as well. Snow chances will hold off for another day.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Warmer Weather Ahead: Coming In Waves

Temperatures over the next week are going to be going up and down almost like a roller coaster, but there is a pattern to these temperatures. We warm up. Moisture is advected from the Gulf of Mexico towards our area. We have a chance for snow (or in Wednesday's and Friday's cases, mix conditions). A cold front comes through behind these chances. We cool off below average for temperatures this time of year. The cycle then resets itself. There is another possible snow chance in the forecast beyond the current, extended forecast. Temperatures at their warmest will be in the upper 20s and low-30s.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Spotty drizzle early Wednesday

As a cold front pushes through around and just after sunrise, we'll monitor for the development of some drizzle. This feature is better served over SW Wisconsin but may just clip the extreme reaches of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. While on the edge, Fillmore, Floyd and Howard counties would have the best opportunity to see this. Temperatures are near freezing so we'll watch that component accordingly. That said, major impact locally is not anticipated.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Biggest impacts of snow/rain go south and east of us

By this afternoon, the cold front will be long out of our area. The atmosphere will be more unstable to our south and east, where temperatures started out warmer than locally. This is where thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon. Locally, snow chances will be very limited due to moisture being concentrated out ahead of the cold front and us missing a source of lift to allow whatever we do have to elevate (normally the cold front would help). Anything that happens locally would be a light dusting at the absolute most, but I would not count on it.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Troublesome dash of snow Friday?

It's not going to be a lot of snow but a minor amount is looking to be on the way for Friday afternoon into the evening. Initial offerings suggest something under 1". At the onset, a brief period of wintry mix is possible, but this one looks to be largely snow.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Pop of snow and wind Friday afternoon

It's just a dash of snow. We're only going to be calling for less than 1/2". But with a wind gusting 45 mph as it switches to the northwest, that could be cause for brief drops in visibility as the snow flies and of course some of that snow stiring around on the roads. It's a case of bad timing. It occurs right before the evening drive. Our window to watch will be 2pm to 8pm.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Hop on the roller coaster; buckle up

Cold temperatures will lead into Friday and come out of Friday. But in between on the afternoon, we have the perfect timing to send the temps up to the mid 30s. A strong southwesterly wind will help with the surge. A powerful cold front advancing through during the late afternoon will make the temps tumble again for the evening and night on strong gusty winds up to 45mph.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Quick burst of snow but no significant accumulations

While Friday has a quick burst of warmth, we're also watching for a burst of snow and mixture across the area that afternoon/evening. The time to watch will be 3 PM to 7 PM across our area. The concern is snow + gusty wind to create visibility issues and snow blowing on highways. While less than 1/2" is expected, the gusts reaching 45 mph will enhance those small amounts.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Snow drought

We've been in a bit of a snow drought as of late. As of writing this on Feb 16th we are at 23.7" of snow this season. That's back from the typical 36" we should see by this time in the season. We haven't had a season to date produce this little since the winter of 2011/12. At this point in that season only 18.6" of snow had fallen. The winter ended with only an additional 2".
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Brief spike in temps before snow

There's a brief spike in temps this morning before snow arrives. We'll hit highs in the mid 30s before plunging right back down. A cold front carrying brief snow showers but strong winds will prove problematic into the afternoon. Some spots with whiteout conditions in the open is possible.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Back to chilly ways

Thursday reverts back to the cold. Daytime temps hover in the single digits to low 10s. Wind chills drop to the -10 to -15° range early and stay sub-zero through the day.
ENVIRONMENT

