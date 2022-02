All in? Use your best poker face to rake in your share of a million dollars at the Mid-States Poker Tour Michigan Championship coming to Firekeeper's Casino. If you get concerned when someone brings out paper money at a so-called friendly game of poker when there's only silver on the table, this is not the game for you. On the other hand, you don't have to hold a World Poker Tour title or be sporting a World Series of Poker bracelet to get in this game.

