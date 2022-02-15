Sedgwick County COVID positivity rate lowest since December

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Across Sedgwick county, COVID numbers are dropping.

The numbers have steadily been going down for about a week and a half. Monday, the health department counted 110 cases in 24 hours. Tuesday, it dropped to 58 cases.

The 14-day positivity rate is down to 9.8 percent, which is the lowest since Dec. 27, 2021. The Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the surge in cases a few weeks ago gave many people protection against the virus.

“I think we are finally heading in the right direction. There are a lot of people that have natural immunity through Covid When we were having thousands and thousands of cases each week,” Byrne said.

Byrne said the vaccination and booster rates continue to be stagnant. The county is pushing for more people to get the shot.

According to Byrne, hospitals are also seeing a drop in patients coming in with coronavirus-related issues. Despite this, she said too many covid patients are taking up beds.

“The closer we get to that five you know that positivity rate of 5 percent, the closer we are to getting back to whatever our normality you know is going to be,” added Byrne.

Byrne added that demand for vaccines is not as high as the health department would like.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.