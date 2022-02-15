ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Holliday Relocating to Los Angeles, Taking Bookings On West Coast

By Jeremy Thomas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off his big heel turn on last week’s MLW: Fusion, Richard Holliday has relocated to the City of Angels. Holliday, who turned on Alex Hammerstone on last week’s Fusion, posted to Twitter...

The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved West Los Angeles Restaurant John O’Groats to Toast 40th Anniversary

John O’Groats — the beloved West Los Angeles restaurant that has been featured on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and New Girl — has big plans for its upcoming birthday. The restaurant will toast its 40th anniversary on Feb. 26 by offering the first 40 parties through the door for breakfast that morning a $40 gift certificate. Owned and operated by the Tyler and Jacoby families, the milestone is even sweeter after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, a particularly brutal period for restaurants and businesses.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow a Soul Food Spot Became Black Hollywood's Top Restaurant for Power DiningAlice Waters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Time Out Global

The best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

Discover a hillside Malibu estate, a luxe West Hollywood mansion and more of the best Airbnbs in Los Angeles. Why stay in a run-of-the-mill hotel when you can rent a lovely Airbnb in Los Angeles? Unlike the typical beige hotel rooms you’re no doubt used to, these apartments, homes and condos are soaked in character. From stylish homes near West Hollywood to sprawling estates in Malibu or architectural townhouses in Venice, there’s something on this list for every vibe and budget. You’ll even find a few sunny abodes not too far from the best beaches in L.A. Whether it’s your first time visiting the city or you’re here all the time, these superb Airbnbs in Los Angeles might just convince you to become a full-time Angeleno.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Los Angeles Screening

Kanye West made a surprise last-minute appearance at a Los Angeles screening Friday of the upcoming Netflix docuseries Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.  Ye showed up about 15 minutes into the screening of the first part of the film, sitting on a chair in the front corner of the room, Variety reports. The rapper’s slightly tardy appearance at the screening likely caught attendees — including Usher, Offset and Roddy Ricch — off-guard as West had previously demanded (and was denied) editing access to the three-part documentary prior to its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. (“I’m going to say this kindly for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Rihanna Visits Veterans Row In West Los Angeles

A pregnant Rihanna visited Veterans Row in West Los Angeles on Tuesday. The singer and businesswoman pulled up with donations of sleeping bags, blankets, thermals, flashlights, toilet paper, water, bike locks, and mini safes. Activist Sennett Devermont was with Rihanna for the special trip and wrote via Instagram, “Thank you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Press

Princess Cruises Announces First-Ever Summer Season Sailing to Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast Roundtrip from Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the destination leader based on the west coast, announced a brand new 2022 summer season of cruises roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles; the line's first ever summer season to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast. Cruises start June 25, 2022, on Sapphire Princess and will take guests on 16 cruises ranging from four to 16 days, including a five-day getaway for the July 4th holiday.
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
411mania.com

Part Of Angel Garza Gimmick Reportedly Dropped Quietly Then Reinstated

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Angel Garza briefly stopped doing his tearaway pants spot only to have it reinstated later on, at WWE’s request. According to the report, he was told several months ago to stop doing the spot with the gimmicked pants. Two weeks later, WWE officials changed their minds and he was allowed to do it again. It was such a brief change that no one noticed or knew it happened.
411mania.com

Carlos Cabrera Joins AAA Announce Team After WWE Release

Following his recent WWE release, Carlos Cabrera joined the AAA announce team at the Rey de Reyes show on Saturday night and it was announced that he is the newest member of the AAA broadcast team.
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals New Ring Name

WWE has been releasing talents in waves over the last few years and in 2021 former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison was one of the more surprising names to be released. John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019, and he was even involved in a high profile WrestleMania match with Bad Bunny last year, but the company let him go back in November.
8 News Now

Las Vegas weekly real estate update

If anything can be said about the current state of the real estate market, it’s that change is coming. For the last two years, the pandemic has kept mortgage rates extremely low across the U.S.—with rates dipping below 3% at certain points. Those record-low mortgage rates made it a lot less expensive for buyers to borrow money for home […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Complex

Donald and Stephen Glover Say ‘Atlanta’ Crew Was Racially Harassed in London While Filming Season 3

The makers of Atlanta revealed that they were harassed while filming Season 3 of the series abroad. Variety reports that writer and executive producer Stephen Glover spoke about the incident during Atlanta’s TCA press conference this week. He explained that during their first night in London, they were approached by some drunk people outside of a bar, with one person from the group claiming that the Atlanta writers could easily break into a bar because they “all carry hammers,” which is another word for a gun.
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Note On Two Stars Who Were Planned For WWE Elimination Chamber

PWInsider reports that two stars were planned to appear at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV before plans were ultimately changed. At one point, there was a plan for The Undertaker to make what is described as a “cameo”, in a non-wrestling appearance to celebration his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. It would have been brief and not part of any angle. The plan was eventually dropped.
411mania.com

Sam Adonis Says Corey Graves Has Been Cleared For A Lot Longer Than People Know

It was reported last month that Corey Graves had been cleared to wrestle, but his brother Sam Adonis says he’s been cleared for much longer than that. The NWA star appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast and revealed the news when he talked about his relationship with Graves, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

It looks as though Port Charles is about to be the stomping grounds for a major divorce battle and two more people will be thrown into the thick of it. On Tuesday, February 15, General Hospital viewers got their first look at Kate Orsini in the role of Rebecca Diamond, Carly’s divorce lawyer and, since Sonny couldn’t convince his wife to hear him out and deal with their issues in a less-permanent way (can you blame her?!), he will seek counselor as well. S.W.A.T. actor David Rees Snell will play the role of Malcolm, the attorney representing Sonny, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Shares His Long List Of Enemies, Including Skete Davidson

Throughout his career, Kanye West's barrier-breaking acts and antics have faced some opposition. Whether the animosity was self-started or the responsibility of a different party, Ye isn't new to having enemies. Overnight, social media users engaged in conversations regarding Ye's recent posts, disses, and cut ties. After announcing that his...
