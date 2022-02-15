Oxford student, officials, call for stronger gun laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Survivors of the Oxford school shooting met with lawmakers Tuesday, calling for change. They want legislation that requires guns to be safely secured and they want tougher penalties in cases where they weren’t.

“I could have spent my Christmas with Hanna. I could have begun 2022 with my favorite person by my side and we could have had our family dinners without an open missing seat at our dining table,” said Renia St. Juliana, an Oxford shooting survivor.

St. Juliana is a junior at oxford high. She lost her sister, Hanna St. Juliana, on that tragic day. She was surrounded by other survivors, parents and state representatives who were reintroducing gun safety bills, ones that were introduced back in June.

“We are all safer when guns are stored, unloaded, locked and separated from ammunition,” said State Senator Rosemary Bayer.

She wants it to be mandatory that all guns be stored in a lockbox and in a secure place. Senate Bill 550 and House Bill 5066 would also call for tougher penalties for deaths and or injuries in cases where a firearm is not properly secured.

State attorney general Dana Nessel said it’s time for action.

“We absolutely need to prioritize our kids over our guns. And that requires us to pass safety measures that are followed when guns are around children,” said Nessel.

For St. Juliana, she says it’s a simple next step.

“The next step should not be training kids to barricade doors, hide in corners, and to live in fear. The next step must be to pass laws and create the change to prevent this from ever happening again,” she said.

