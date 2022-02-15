911 locator beacons

Pasco – One person is injured, and police are searching for the suspect after a drive-by shooting in a Pasco neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened near Pilot Lane and Wrigley Drive, not far from Sunny Meadows Park. Police say the victim was driving, hit another vehicle, tried to run away, and then got back in the car and drove to a gas station about a mile and a half away before calling for help. First responders took the victim to the hospital, and officers are still working to determine if the shooting is related to any other recent incidents. So far police have not released any information about a possible suspect, or possible motive, in the shooting.

PASCO, WA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO