Public Safety

911 locator beacons

WSMV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting to an emergency quickly is the goal for...

www.wsmv.com

The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSMV

Drug more potent than fentanyl detected in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro officials discuss their growing concern regarding the distribution of opioids around Tennessee. Local health experts say a new drug, more robust than fentanyl, is now in the hands of Tennesseans. The Metro Nashville Public Health Department says while protonitazene has not been detected in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TBI, Murfreesboro police search for gunman in lounge deadly shooting

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has placed the man accused of shooting and killing one man and seriously injuring others outside a hookah bar in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning on its most-wanted list. Law enforcement is looking for 21-year-old Jamar Adam Marks. Police said Marks is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Woman admits to attempting to stab man over argument

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman has been charged after she admitted to police that she attempted to stab a man she was arguing with. On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Bell Road over a domestic assault call, according to an arrest affidavit. The woman, identified as...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro PD: Woman robbed at knifepoint, vehicle stolen

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are working to identify the person they say held a woman at knifepoint, robbed her at work, and stole her vehicle Saturday afternoon. A man entered the Cash Express on Charlotte Pike around 1:15 p.m. Metro Police said he pretended to be a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro PD: One dead in shooting at UPS facility in Whites Creek

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting of an off-duty UPS security guard on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, 21-year-old De'Terrius Smith was shot outside of the UPS facility on Whites Creek Pike. The investigation showed Smith got off work and left the property just after 3 p.m. before returning at 4:21 p.m. A black Nissan Sentra driven by a woman with a man in the passenger seat arrived in the parking lot.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Franklin Police arrest man after shooting at Waffle House over the weekend

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police have charged a man with seven counts of attempted murder after a shooting at a Waffle House in Franklin early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the restaurant at 1312 Murfreesboro Rd. around 3 a.m. Police said they found multiple shell casings outside, but no one was suffering from gunshot wounds.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police investigate 2 shootings, unclear if they are related

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department investigates two shootings on Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting on Wallace Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. However, officers found no one injured during the shooting. A short time later, officers responded to someone suffering from a gunshot wound on Manning Drive....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland police: Man shot, killed in the Flats Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Homicide detectives are investigating following a fatal shooting in the Flats East Bank in Cleveland Sunday afternoon. Cleveland police said they were called to a parking lot on West 10th Street near Front Avenue around 3:20 p.m. after a man was reported shot. Once on scene, emergency responders gave the victim aid […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Beacon man killed in head-on crash

BEACON – A 49-year-old Beacon man was killed in a head-on crash in the area of 511 Fishkill Avenue in that city shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 5. Beacon City Police said the collision involved a Subaru Outback and a Jeep Grand Cherokee with the driver of the Subaru, Derron Holmes, being transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh where he was pronounced dead.
BEACON, NY
WSMV

MNPD detectives look for homicide suspect

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police detectives are working to identify a suspect responsible for a Feb. 11th shooting. East Precinct detectives said they are trying to find the man responsible for a shooting on South 4th Street that left a 29-year-old man injured. Authorities obtained video footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Arrest affidavit: MNPD officer kicked in head during arrest

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police charged a Nashville man after kicking an officer in the head during an arrest on Sunday. According to an arrest affidavit, officers arrested 52-year-old William O. Grayson during a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Harrington Avenue. After being placed in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Canadian Police Arrest Hundreds of Freedom Convoy Truckers Under Emergency Act

Acting through the police department, the Canadian government arrested over 100 protestors from the Freedom Convoy truckers occupation of Ottawa this week. The truckers were protesting a mandatory vaccine requirement implemented by the liberal party of the Canadian government. Ottawa police brought in riot cops, mounted police, and armored vehicles to disperse the peaceful protests.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Drive-by shooting investigation in Pasco

Pasco – One person is injured, and police are searching for the suspect after a drive-by shooting in a Pasco neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened near Pilot Lane and Wrigley Drive, not far from Sunny Meadows Park. Police say the victim was driving, hit another vehicle, tried to run away, and then got back in the car and drove to a gas station about a mile and a half away before calling for help. First responders took the victim to the hospital, and officers are still working to determine if the shooting is related to any other recent incidents. So far police have not released any information about a possible suspect, or possible motive, in the shooting.
PASCO, WA
WSMV

Affidavit: A father-daughter fight turns violent and ends in charges

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A woman was charged Wednesday following an allegedly violent altercation with her father, according to an affidavit. According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Metro police charged Briana Cooper, 25, after she stabbed her father, Charles Cooper, several times following a verbal altercation. Officials said...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Domestic abuser convicted and jailed after victim sprayed him with SmartWater in UK first

SmartWater technology normally designed to catch burglars and thieves has been used to jail a domestic abuser for the first time.A woman in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was given a canister of the liquid as part of an initiative to prevent and detect repeat domestic abusers.In an incident earlier this month, the perpetrator visited the victim’s address in breach of a non-molestation order.She was able to spray him with the SmartWater solution and its unique tag was found on his clothing when he was arrested.West Yorkshire Police said the man was charged and convicted of breaching a non-molestation order and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

