Trinity County Sheriff calls for emergency temporary jail

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace has requested that the commissioner’s court fund an emergency temporary jail from COVID relief funds.

There is a law in the Local Government Code provided by the state that allows for the utilization of temporary housing for prisoners if the sheriff and commissioners court requests.

“I propose that Trinity County utilize this law to help alleviate the jail problem. The jail commission said they will approve a temporary jail under emergency circumstances for Trinity County. The jail commission agrees Trinity County is under an emergency situation,” said Sheriff Woody Wallace in a Facebook post .

Sheriff Wallace said that he has been told several times by numerous agencies that there are no grants available to Trinity County for a permanent jail.

In a post prior to Sheriff Wallace announcing his proposal, he gave 11 facts about the current state of the Trinity County Jail and shared photos showing its condition:

Built around 1933 Holds seven inmates Cast iron sewer pipes that are failing Dispatchers double as jailer for single pay 12-hour shifts Trinity County houses an average of 52 inmates in other jails per day. Trinity County has contracts with Grimes County, Houston County, San Jacinto County and Walker County to house inmates. $35-$55 per day plus medical and transportation. These jails are at maximum capacity and often refuse our inmates. Contract jail space budget (includes medical) $430,000.00. Predicted to spend an actual amount of $650,000.00 – $750,000.00 for 2022 Inmate daily rate expected to increase to $55-$75 per day within two to five years. This would increase jail contracts to over $1 million per year. Population trending towards 60-70 inmates on average per day. In five years they are expected to have 70 Inmates per day at $75 per day. This will cost around $2 million per year. Over 50 felony warrants on hold now because of no place to put them. 75 misdemeanor warrants on hold.















