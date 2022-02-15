ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed in identifying 2 suspects

By KATC NEWS
 5 days ago
Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public solving this weeks Crime of the Week.

During the late evening of February 10 and early morning hours of February 11, 2022, two suspects were captured on video surveillance entering unlocked vehicles in the East Ardoin and Perchville Road area of Acadia Parish. During this criminal activity, two firearms were stolen. They are described as a Ruger LCP .380 and Ruger P90 .45 caliber guns.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

KATC News

Opelousas home is target in two recent shootings

Opelousas Police are asking for the public’s help following two recent shootings that occurred in the 100 block of W. Church Street. Police say unknown suspects targeted the same residence on two occasions firing numerous rounds of gunfire at the home.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Feb. 9th shooting

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week. On February 9 at 6:45PM, deputies with the St. Landry Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Milo Lane in Opelousas in reference to a shooting. The victims in the shooting were a 24 year old male and an 11-year-old girl.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

Two indicted in slaying of Lafayette business owner

A Lafayette grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the October 8 slaying of a local business owner. Keyon Alex, 31, was the owner of a local business, Krazy Sudz Mobile Detailing, and was the father of two young children. He was shot to death at a car wash on a Friday afternoon.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

