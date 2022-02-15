ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

More Than 80 ‘Rescued’ in Los Angeles Human Trafficking Operation, Sheriff Says

By AJ McDougall
 4 days ago
An operation to fight human trafficking across California has resulted in more than 80 people, including children, being “rescued” and nearly 500 arrests, authorities said Tuesday....

