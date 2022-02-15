Spring Break 'Vacation Station' camp to provide safe environment for students

Spring Break is right around the corner for Corpus Christi Independent School District and Calallen ISD, so now is the time for caregivers to start making plans for students.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department will open up their registration soon for their Spring Break 'Vacation Station' Camps.

"This camp is only for boys and girls ages 5 to 13. Campers will enjoy days filled with fun and constructive activities that include arts and crafts, sports, gaming tournaments, and more! The camp serves the needs and concerns of busy and working parents. Vacation Station camps are offered during school breaks with participating school districts in safe and supervised environments," said the CC Parks and Rec Department in a release.

Organizers say morning and afternoon snacks will be provided daily, but campers need to bring a packed lunch. The CC Parks and Rec Department has prohibited all peanut products in order to protect campers that may have an allergic reaction.

'Vacation Station' camps will be operating Monday through Friday, March 14 – 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at their two locations.

City officials say online registration will open Monday, February 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 7. Children are able to attend one day of camp, two days of camp, or all camp days.

For more information, call 361-826-3499 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com , then click "After Hour Kid Power".

The locations of the two camps are as follows: