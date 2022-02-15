ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘They failed’: I-Team investigates where Cleveland plows didn’t go during latest snowstorm

By Ed Gallek
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team just followed more trails from Cleveland snow plows and the records shed new light on where the plows didn’t go.

It’s new fallout from the most recent big snowstorm.

So many of you complained it took far too long to clear your streets, so we did more digging into what happened and what will change.

East Cleveland officer on leave after video captures him kick a kneeling suspect in the back: I-Team

We requested GPS tracking for city plows. In return, we received hundreds of pages of records showing where the trucks went and when during the storm and two days after the snow stopped falling,

In West Park, Ken Trump told us no plow had come down his block. The records show a plow passed by at the next street, but there’s no indication of it on his block.

He said, “Mayor Bibb promised it wouldn’t be perfect, that it would be passable, and they failed.”

Earlier, the I-Team showed you a small city truck in the middle of the storm clearing a private driveway on Mayview.

So, we also checked that street. The records indicate only one plow passing blocks away from that driveway the day after the storm.

The witness who shot that video of the city truck clearing the driveway says folks in that neighborhood deserve better.

He said, “It was never plowed. People were stuck everywhere. Our tax dollars are to make our roads safer and be safe for everybody.”

It’s not the first time for complaints about the routes city plow trucks are taking. Days ago, a top administrator told council members the city has been meeting with private companies and looking at ways to draw up new routes for drivers to get to more streets more quickly.

At that meeting, the city’s chief operating officer told council, “It can identify through technology the routes that they’ve been on, it will help in the long run.”

This marked the second time the I-Team requested plow tracking records after a snowstorm. The new records reveal a problem we’ve seen before—trucks breaking down.

We found, during the latest storm, one plow at the shop for 14 hours. Another was there for almost ten.

Millions at risk of losing Medicaid: Here’s how it will affect Ohioans

A quick glance shows the records backing up some of the complaints from taxpayers left waiting for a plow. They don’t have much patience waiting for the system to be fixed.

Trump added, “You could probably get a group of college students that could figure out mapping and a simple system to get trucks around in a logical way.”

The I-Team will keep watch to see if the city moves forward on reworking the routes for the plow drivers.

As for that city plow clearing the private driveway, that remains under internal investigation.

Comments / 4

Carol Crockett
4d ago

Why haven’t the CPD given TICKETS to vehicles that haven’t been moved & some vehicles are on jacks. The go back 24 hours & TOW THEM

Reply
4
 

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

