Control room staff helped save a woman in danger more than 3,000 miles away after she contacted the wrong Durham police force.Durham Constabulary was contacted on Wednesday afternoon on its online live chat facility by a distressed woman who reported an intruder trying to get into her home in Durham, Canada The distraught victim had typed: “I need help, he is going to come, he is in the house”, before falling silent.Realising she meant to contact a different Durham police force, the call handler kept the chat open while control room colleagues contacted officers at Durham Regional Police Service in...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO