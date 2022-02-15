ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter School Oversight Bills Make In Out Of Committee

By Augusta McDonnell
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
Three key bills passed unanimously in the house education committee Tuesday that would change some laws around how charter schools are managed.

Tulsa Representative Sheila Dills proposed the legislation which she says would create transparency around how charter schools spend public money and provide more accountability for the educational management organizations that run them.

House Bill 3644 would update oversight requirements for charter school sponsors and governing boards.

House Bill 3645 would update virtual charter school attendance and truancy policies.

House Bill 3643 would update requirements for virtual charter school governing boards that contract with educational management organizations (EMOs) to create greater transparency. The bill would also authorize the State Board of Education to demand repayment of any monies illegally expended by an EMO and to withhold any unreturned amount from state funding allocations.

This comes after the Oklahoma State Auditor’s office discovered mismanagement of tens of millions of dollars in funds at EPIC charter schools last year.

Representative Dills proposed similar legislation last year but is bringing the issue back to the table this year following an interim study in 2021.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

