CityServe holds meeting to discuss new transitional housing facility
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, CityServe will be hosting a neighborhood meeting to discuss a new transitional housing development coming to the Central Bakersfield.
The organization said the new transitional housing slated for F Street is the first of its kind in town. The project will benefit local homeless residents.
The public is invited to come to the community meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at CityServe headquarters on F Street.
CityServe said it will unveil designs for the facility and detail all the services provided.
