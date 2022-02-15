ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Whose Live Anyway?’, cast of “Whose Line is it Anyway,’ performs at the Fox

By Miabelle Salzano
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may recognize their faces from the hit TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway?”

Sunday at 7:30 p.m.,  Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will be live at the Fox Theater for their show, “Whose Live Anyway?”

The 90 minute show will feature improv comedy based on suggestions from the audience. You might even get a chance to join the cast on stage.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on AXS.com, by calling 324-1369, or at the box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

