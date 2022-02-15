Neighbors raising money to remove dangerous dead tree

ATLANTA — 81-year-old Dorothy Bivines has lived along Patterson Avenue in southeast Atlanta for more than five decades.

Bivines is a soft-spoken lady and her home has always been close to her heart.

“I loved it all the time. You know I always loved it,” Bivines said.

But a huge oak tree a few steps from her front door — likely much older than the house, which was build back in the 1930s — has become a danger.

“Most of the community here, all tree lovers. We’re always fighting to save trees. This is the first time we’re fighting to take one out,” neighbor Bill Gould said.

Gould lives around the corner and is part of the local chapter of Neighbor In Need, a nonprofit that helps make repairs to homes of seniors on tight budgets. They’re raising money to cut down the dead oak before it falls, possibly on Bivines’ house.

Unfortunately, the cost is taller than the tree. It could top $10,000.

Gould says a crane would be needed along with a Georgia Power crew to turn off the electricity. Atlanta Police would also need to close the street while the work is done.

Bivines and her daughters are grateful for the help.

“That makes me feel good. I’m so proud of the neighborhood for stepping up and trying to help out,” Bivines’ daughter Audrey Davidson said.

You can help the effort by contacting Neighbor In Need.

