I got to play six hours of Elden Ring ahead of its release on February 25, and it's good. It's really good. Let's get that out of the way immediately; this is a game that's promised a lot and seems at first inspection to be living up to that promise, having built on the lessons of Bloodborne, Dark Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice while trying out some new things along the way. Sure, I can only account for those first few hours of Elden Ring, but what I experienced has made me very excited to get the finished game. Call it my masochistic streak.

