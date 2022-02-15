ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Focus: Former RI Rep. Bob Lancia

By Kim Kalunian
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Rhode Island Rep. Bob Lancia joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss his bid for the state’s 2nd Congressional seat.

Lancia is running as a Republican and was the only candidate to launch his campaign prior to Rep. Jim Langevin’s retirement announcement.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

