Community Focus: Former RI Rep. Bob Lancia

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Rhode Island Rep. Bob Lancia joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss his bid for the state’s 2nd Congressional seat.

Lancia is running as a Republican and was the only candidate to launch his campaign prior to Rep. Jim Langevin’s retirement announcement.

