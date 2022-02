TSN analyst Jamie McLennan recently stated that the Boston Bruins could be a dark horse in the Marc-Andre Fleury sweepstakes. He noted Tuukka Rask’s sudden retirement may spark them to look for another goaltender, and there isn’t a better one currently available than the reigning Vezina Trophy winner. Although it would be fantastic to see the future Hockey Hall of Famer on the team in theory, I believe that he shouldn’t be one of their trade targets.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO