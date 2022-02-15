Man pleads not guilty to charges he stabbed his mother to death last month

A Long Beach man has been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of his mother who was found stabbed last month inside her Willmore neighborhood apartment.

Nathaniel Eugene King, 24, appeared in court Tuesday, Feb. 15 where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He had previously agreed to postpone his arraignment while he waited for an attorney to be assigned to him.

Nathaniel’s 54-year-old mother, Charity King, was found unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body nearly a month ago inside an apartment on the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue. She was taken to a nearby hospital where medical personnel pronounced her dead.

Police said at the time that an argument had broken out inside the King home on the morning of Jan. 18. It escalated to Nathaniel allegedly stabbing his mother, they said. Shortly after, officers detained Nathaniel after a witness at the scene pointed him out, LBPD said.

Nathaniel King is facing one count each for murder and kidnapping, court records show. He remains in custody on $2.08 million bail and is scheduled for another hearing Wednesday, March 9.

Funeral proceedings for Charity King were held by her family Saturday, Feb. 12 back in her hometown of Cleveland, Tennessee.

“Charity loved to travel and spend time visiting family,” according to her obituary . “She was extremely giving, loving and passionate about her family. Charity always gave her best and remained optimistic about everything. She was a great co-worker and friend to all.”

