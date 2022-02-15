Billions Renewed for Season 7

Click here to read the full article.

Billions viewers might still be deciding whether or not they like Axe’s replacement Prince, but Showtime appears to be a fan. The cabler announced on Tuesday it has renewed the financial drama for Season 7.

Star Damian Lewis, who played Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, left Billions at the end of Season 5 and was replaced by Corey Stoll, whose character Mike Prince bought his investment firm and became the boss. Prince also double-crossed Paul Giamatti’s Attorney General Chuck Rhoades to seal the deal and immediately became his new nemesis.

Now in Season 6, which is currently airing Sundays at 9/8c on Showtime, Chuck has made it his life’s mission as of late to ruin Prince’s business dealings. This includes stopping Prince’s plans to bring the Olympics to New York. But Prince is no one’s pushover, and as fans saw on Sunday’s installment , he is also not above snatching away Chuck’s closest allies and confidants.

As a part of Prince’s new regime, Axe’s former second-in-command Wags (David Costabile) is now working for him and has slowly become best buddies with Daniel Breaker’s Scooter. He’s Prince’s second fiddle, which helped the Girls5eva costar garner a Season 6 series-regular promotion.

Prince also has the help of former Axe cohorts Wendy (Maggie Siff), Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon), Ben Kim (Daniel Isaac), Mafee (Dan Soder) and “Dollar” Bill (Kelly AuCoin), all of whom are working to bring the games to the Big Apple at his behest. Will Prince and his new super team figure out a way to best Chuck, or will Chuck, who is going after all of New York’s one percenters, finally get the victory he so desperately craves?

Are you excited about Billions Season 7? Drop your thoughts in the comments.