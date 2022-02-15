ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billions Renewed for Season 7

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
Billions viewers might still be deciding whether or not they like Axe’s replacement Prince, but Showtime appears to be a fan. The cabler announced on Tuesday it has renewed the financial drama for Season 7.

Star Damian Lewis, who played Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, left Billions at the end of Season 5 and was replaced by Corey Stoll, whose character Mike Prince bought his investment firm and became the boss. Prince also double-crossed Paul Giamatti’s Attorney General Chuck Rhoades to seal the deal and immediately became his new nemesis.

Now in Season 6, which is currently airing Sundays at 9/8c on Showtime, Chuck has made it his life’s mission as of late to ruin Prince’s business dealings. This includes stopping Prince’s plans to bring the Olympics to New York. But Prince is no one’s pushover, and as fans saw on Sunday’s installment , he is also not above snatching away Chuck’s closest allies and confidants.

As a part of Prince’s new regime, Axe’s former second-in-command Wags (David Costabile) is now working for him and has slowly become best buddies with Daniel Breaker’s Scooter. He’s Prince’s second fiddle, which helped the Girls5eva costar garner a Season 6 series-regular promotion.

Prince also has the help of former Axe cohorts Wendy (Maggie Siff), Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon), Ben Kim (Daniel Isaac), Mafee (Dan Soder) and “Dollar” Bill (Kelly AuCoin), all of whom are working to bring the games to the Big Apple at his behest. Will Prince and his new super team figure out a way to best Chuck, or will Chuck, who is going after all of New York’s one percenters, finally get the victory he so desperately craves?

Are you excited about Billions Season 7? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Bel-Air Bosses and Jabari Banks Talk Reimagining Fresh Prince, 'Electric' Will/Carlton Feud in Peacock Drama

Click here to read the full article. When Morgan Cooper released the fictional trailer for Bel-Air in March 2019, he had no idea that his dramatic reimagining of the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would amass more than seven million views to date, or that Will Smith would reach out with his stamp of approval. “Up until that point, I was like, ‘Man, I hope I don’t get a cease and desist and they sue my ass,'” Cooper, who serves as a director, writer and executive producer on the show, tells TVLine. Instead of a lawsuit, however, Cooper received an...
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

