VIDEO: Hundreds Of Birds Fall Right Out Of The Sky & It Looks Like A Scene From The Apocalypse

By Brady Cox
 5 days ago
Well, this is absolutely insane.

We’ve all seen our fair share of bird-related horror movies, and there’s not doubt, weird occurrences with birds will always have folks a little on edge.

I’ll never forget, a couple days after watching the movie Bird Box, a bird came flying head first into the window of our house, and I about lost my shit.

However, for the residents of a small town outside of Chihuahua, Mexico, the got an experience that was damn near Biblical. Remember when all them pigs ran off a cliff?

According to The Guardian, a ton of birds mysteriously fell out of the sky simultaneously, with dozens of them smashing into the ground and dying.

And it looks like a scene straight from the apocalypse.

Some speculated that the accident was pollution related, with the birds inhaling toxic fumes. Others speculated that the birds were electrocuted while falling from a collapsed power line nearby.

Either way, it looked like someone dumped a hundred birds out of a bucket…

Dr. Richard Broughton, and ecologist at the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, believes the birds were being chased by a predator of some sort:

“This looks like a raptor, like a peregrine, or hawk has been chasing a flock, like they do with murmurating starlings, and they have crashed as the flock was forced low.

You can see that they act like a wave at the beginning, as if they are being flushed from above.”

Dr. Alexander Lees, a senior lecturer in conservation biology at Manchester Metropolitan University agreed:

“For my part and from one video and no toxicology, I’d still say the most probable cause is the flock murmurating to avoid a predatory raptor and hitting the ground.”

Nevertheless, still some wild shit.

Reminds me of that scene a couple years back when hundreds of birds flew into the side of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

