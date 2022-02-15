ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

101st units ordered to deploy to Europe

By Brittney Baird
FOX 56
FOX 56
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgYpj_0eFWAg4y00

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell have been ordered to deploy to Europe, according to the U.S. Army.

According to a release, elements of the 101st will deploy to the U.S. Army Europe area of operations in support of Joint Task Force Dragon in order to assure NATO Allies and partners in the region.

How to test your Wi-Fi speed for free in Kentucky

Fort Campbell units will reportedly join elements of the 18th Airborne Corps, which is already deployed to the region.

“As we have since 1942, the 101st Airborne Division stands ready to deploy anywhere to support and defend the Nation and our Allies,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Abn. Div. in a release.

As one of the U.S. military’s contingency response forces, the 101st Abn. Div. has units ready to deploy worldwide on short notice to conduct a range of military operations from humanitarian assistance to combat capabilities, according to the U.S. Army.

Guaranteed income offered to 150 young adults in Louisville

“Fort Campbell units are always prepared to deploy world-wide on short notice to conduct contingency operations in support of our national security objectives. Preparations for this deployment have been underway for several weeks and our Soldiers are ready. They will provide valuable support for our higher headquarters and reassure our Polish Allies at this critical moment,” said Lt. Col. Kari Mcewen, 101st Abn. Div. public affairs officer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
Fort Campbell, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
FOX 56

Narcan becoming more available in some Kentucky counties

“I have witnessed firsthand how Narcan can save the life of someone who has overdosed, and my administration remains committed to providing this life-saving medicine,” said Beshear in a news release. “Today’s announcement is one more step we are taking to fight the drug epidemic that has taken far too many Kentuckians," said Gov. Andy Beshear.
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX 56

How are inflation rates impacting Kentucky families?

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a press briefing to discuss inflation in the country and its impact on families and small businesses across the Bluegrass State. Beshear is urging lawmakers to help Kentuckians by finding a way to make those prices go back down and put the money back in […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#101st Units#Wkrn#Air Assault#The U S Army Europe#Nato#Airborne Corps#Nation#101st Abn#Polish#Fox 56 News
FOX 56

Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update at approximately 12:30 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022. The governor says the briefing will include several topics including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, vaccinations, boosters and testing. The state’s latest COVID-19 update as of Wednesday, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
FOX 56

FOX 56

4K+
Followers
817
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy