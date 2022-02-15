'Mystery animal' rescued in Pennsylvania identified as '100% coyote'

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said a "mystery animal" that was rescued by a local woman before escaping from a shelter has been identified as "100% coyote."

Wildlife Works in Adams County said rescuers were initially unsure whether the animal brought in from the cold by local woman Christina Eyth was a dog or a coyote.

The animal was being treated for mange when it managed to escape from Wildlife Works by breaking free of a cage and chewing through a window seal.

A DNA sample sent for testing before the animal's escape confirmed the animal was a coyote, Wildlife Works said Monday.

The coyote has not been spotted since the escape, officials said.