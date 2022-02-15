ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

'Mystery animal' rescued in Pennsylvania identified as '100% coyote'

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrbUl_0eFW90HZ00

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said a "mystery animal" that was rescued by a local woman before escaping from a shelter has been identified as "100% coyote."

Wildlife Works in Adams County said rescuers were initially unsure whether the animal brought in from the cold by local woman Christina Eyth was a dog or a coyote.

The animal was being treated for mange when it managed to escape from Wildlife Works by breaking free of a cage and chewing through a window seal.

A DNA sample sent for testing before the animal's escape confirmed the animal was a coyote, Wildlife Works said Monday.

The coyote has not been spotted since the escape, officials said.

Comments / 19

Boo Hoo
4d ago

This is to 😆😆😆.. They had him caged and he turned into the Tazmaining Devil 😈 and tore the place up in the middle of the night , and excaped.. 😆😆😂😂

Reply(1)
8
Henry Stine
4d ago

this yote didn't escape...these PETA people euthinized him and saying he escaped a cage and a locked room...most so called animal rescues and the ASPCA euthinize more animals then most groups

Reply(1)
3
Related
UPI News

At least one survivor found after ferry from Greece to Italy catches fire

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Rescue teams have found at least one person alive who went missing when a ferry from Greece to Italy caught fire. The EuroFerry Olympia was traveling from Igoumenitsa, Greece to Brindisi, Italy when the blaze broke out leading to the rescue of 278 passengers and crew members, the Greek Ministry of Shipping & Island Policy said in a statement.
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Baby born in Missouri interstate during snowstorm

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Missouri ended up helping to deliver a baby on the highway during a snowstorm. The Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that Boonville police officer Clinton Barger was driving a couple to Woman's Hospital in Columbia for a delivery Thursday morning and called for an ambulance to meet him at a fire station in Midway.
COLUMBIA, MO
UPI News

Bat falcon spotted in the United States for the first time

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bat falcon spotted in Texas is the first member of its species to ever be documented in the United States. The Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Facebook post that the bat falcon was photographed at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
288K+
Followers
50K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy