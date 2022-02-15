ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

State Police’s Camp Cadet of Bedford County making return this summer

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2lKO_0eFW8ykl00

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania State Police are returning their popular Camp Cadet program after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic.

This program is a free week-long summer program that teaches young teens the basics of law enforcement and the importance of teamwork. They’ll learn different police activities, do physical training, and participate in multiple obstacle courses.

Bedford Middle Schoolers got to hear about the camp Tuesday from one of the state troopers. Trooper Christopher Fox said that it’s nice to come back with the camp this year, as many of his colleagues have missed it.

“It’s just big to bring it back,” Fox said. “We miss being around the kids for the past two years. It’s the one thing we believe in, and this community believes in, and we always try to push it out and get the best turnout possible.”

PennDot, State Police highlight law awareness week

The camp is intended for boys and girls aged 12 to 15. However, Fox said that 16 and 17-year-olds could apply because of the program being paused for the past two years.

This camp takes place at Camp Living Water, on Route 30 in Schellsburg. Teens will stay on-site, and they cannot use their electronic devices. But Fox said there are many benefits to not having the device be used within the program.

“I think the biggest benefit is that kids will learn about themselves,” Fox said. “They’ll learn discipline. They’ll learn teamwork. They learn they have to co-exist with one another. It’s important we have everyone work as a team, and I think that they learn that throughout the week.”

One common misconception about the camp is that it’s intended for troubled teens. Fox said that this is not true. The camp encourages all kids eligible to sign up and apply.

Thousand of snow geese flock to Middle Creek in Somerset County

For some of the students, the idea of no phones for a week was a turnoff but 8th grader Bella Athey felt differently. She is ready to head to Camp Cadet in full force. She’s inspired by her older sister, who attended the camp before and always talked about her experience.

“She was always talking about how much fun she had,” Athey said. “All the different activities they did, and I found it to be interesting, and I wanted to experience it for myself.”

Athey noted that most of her classmates like to camp and be outdoors, emphasizing that this program suited them. She thought that roughly 85% of the over 50 students that attended the session were interested. Athey said she’s most looking forward to learning how to shoot a firearm.

“I’m excited to learn how to use one,” Athey said. “So, I can start hunting when I’m older.”

Applications for the camp are due by March 4, either by mail or returning to the school office.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Coroner: Cambria County gunshot victim ruled a homicide

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man’s death is being ruled a homicide after officials say they found him with gunshot wounds after he crashed his car. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees identified the victim as Timothy Harrison, 42 of Moxham. Harrison died when he was in the operating room at Conemaugh Hospital, Lees said. His […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Bedford County, PA
Bedford County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Two sent to the hospital after vehicle crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people were sent to the hospital after a vehicle accident in Cambria County. According to 511PA, the lane restriction has been lifted at the intersection of Barnett Street and Menoher Boulevard in Southmont Township. According to Cambria County dispatch, two people were to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for injuries but […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews quickly handle barn blaze in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous crews were called to a barn fire early Friday morning and were able to get it contained in only 15 minutes, Carrolltown Fire Engine Company reported. The Carrolltown Fire Engine Company first responded to the livestock barn fire in the area of Bradley Streer in West Carroll Township. By […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Catalytic converter thefts spike, raise concerns in Central PA

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Catalytic converters are stolen from under vehicles monthly if not weekly in Central Pennsylvania, according to State Police. Just why are catalytic converters such popular car parts to steal? Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body and Karpro, said converters were something added by the government to regulate emissions in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cadet
WTAJ

I-70 reopened after tractor-trailer crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Interstate 70 is has been re-opened after a tractor-trailer crash with a car in Bedford county Friday morning. The crash had closed the westbound lanes between the Crystal Springs exit and U.S. 30 East. Crews were quick to respond and get the interstate lanes open again. Dispatched confirmed that a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State College Police search for person following package theft

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police are looking for the individual behind a theft at an apartment building in State College.  On Wednesday, Feb. 9, around 1:45 p.m. the individual stole a package from Nicholas Towers located at 301 South Pugh Street, according to the State College Police Department. The person of interest is pictured […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Drugs, pistol found at Altoona residence after shooting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)–Three are facing charges after Altoona police allegedly found drugs and a pistol at a house after a shooting. Altoona residents Lee Stein Jr., 28, Patricia Graham, 45, and Fawn McCracken, 30 were interviewed after police responded to a residence at the 1000 block of 6th Avenue for a report of a shooting. […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Police#Camp Cadet#Bedford Middle Schoolers#Penndot
WTAJ

LPN accused of diverting medication

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An LPN from Altoona faces charges after investigators say she interfered with patients’ medications at a care home in Tyrone. Brittany M. Quarello, 32, is accused of failing to distribute medication to numerous residents and patients at Epworth Manor on Dec. 28 and 30 in 2021. This affected thirteen patients […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: One dead after shooting, car crash in Moxham

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an afternoon crash and shooting in Moxham, according to Johnstown police. The cause of the crash has not been confirmed, but police are not ruling out that the driver was shot while driving, which could have caused the crash. The investigation is still ongoing. The […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Police: 400 gallons of heating oil stolen in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after they said 400 gallons of heating oil were stolen from a woman’s residence in Birmingham Borough. The theft was said to have happened sometime between Feb 6. and Feb. 16. An unknown actor(s) allegedly arrived at the residence on Market Street and managed to remove […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Section of 22 reopens after tractor-trailer rollover crash

CAMBRIA/BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of US 22 was temporarily closed as crews work on a tractor-trailer rollover crash. According to 511pa.com, the crash happened before 1 p.m. on US 22 between the Gallitzin exit and the 22 E Hollidaysburg/Duncansville exit. Details are limited at this time, but there are currently no reported […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTAJ

Man killed, officer injured serving warrant in Pennsylvania

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire left a man dead and a police officer wounded as officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania, authorities said. It happened in Cumberland County Wednesday when officers attempted to get Roger Ellis, 54, to surrender, state police said. According to police, Ellis brandished a handgun and shot a […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Two Altoona men busted with heroin in traffic stop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were arrested in Altoona Thursday after police found multiple packets of heroin during a traffic stop. William Sands, 60, and Paul Pulcinello, 43, both of Altoona were pulled over on South 17th Street and Van Buren Ave. at 9:37 p.m. for a report of erratic driving, according to Logan […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Federal law to improve major rail line through Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — A federal law recently passed by congress will soon bring upgrades to an important rail line that runs through Central Pennsylvania from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg. Governor Tom Wolf along with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse, Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose and Norfolk Southern Regional Vice […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy