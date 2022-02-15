State Police’s Camp Cadet of Bedford County making return this summer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania State Police are returning their popular Camp Cadet program after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic.

This program is a free week-long summer program that teaches young teens the basics of law enforcement and the importance of teamwork. They’ll learn different police activities, do physical training, and participate in multiple obstacle courses.

Bedford Middle Schoolers got to hear about the camp Tuesday from one of the state troopers. Trooper Christopher Fox said that it’s nice to come back with the camp this year, as many of his colleagues have missed it.

“It’s just big to bring it back,” Fox said. “We miss being around the kids for the past two years. It’s the one thing we believe in, and this community believes in, and we always try to push it out and get the best turnout possible.”

The camp is intended for boys and girls aged 12 to 15. However, Fox said that 16 and 17-year-olds could apply because of the program being paused for the past two years.

This camp takes place at Camp Living Water, on Route 30 in Schellsburg. Teens will stay on-site, and they cannot use their electronic devices. But Fox said there are many benefits to not having the device be used within the program.

“I think the biggest benefit is that kids will learn about themselves,” Fox said. “They’ll learn discipline. They’ll learn teamwork. They learn they have to co-exist with one another. It’s important we have everyone work as a team, and I think that they learn that throughout the week.”

One common misconception about the camp is that it’s intended for troubled teens. Fox said that this is not true. The camp encourages all kids eligible to sign up and apply.

For some of the students, the idea of no phones for a week was a turnoff but 8th grader Bella Athey felt differently. She is ready to head to Camp Cadet in full force. She’s inspired by her older sister, who attended the camp before and always talked about her experience.

“She was always talking about how much fun she had,” Athey said. “All the different activities they did, and I found it to be interesting, and I wanted to experience it for myself.”

Athey noted that most of her classmates like to camp and be outdoors, emphasizing that this program suited them. She thought that roughly 85% of the over 50 students that attended the session were interested. Athey said she’s most looking forward to learning how to shoot a firearm.

“I’m excited to learn how to use one,” Athey said. “So, I can start hunting when I’m older.”

Applications for the camp are due by March 4, either by mail or returning to the school office.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.