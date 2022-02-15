ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Rippon discusses coaching Mariah Bell at the Winter Olympics

By AJ Donatoni
 5 days ago

Four years ago, Clarks Summit native Adam Rippon won a bronze medal in Pyeongchang as part of the team figure skating competition. In 2022, he’s back at the Olympics in Beijing, but this time as a coach for U.S. women’s national champion Mariah Bell. We chatted with Adam before he departed for China to discuss how he and Bell linked up and how his guidance can benefit her in competition.

