Governor Baker signs Nero’s Law

Governor Charlie Baker has signed “Nero’s Law” Tuesday.

The bill, sent to the Governor by the Legislature last week, will allow emergency medical personnel to treat and transport police dogs who are injured in the line of duty.

The act is named after K9 Nero, a Yarmouth police dog whose partner, Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon, was shot and killed in 2018.

During that shooting, medical personnel could not treat Nero or transport him to a veterinary hospital because of policies that prohibited them from administering first aid or transport to animals.

Emergency treatment allowed under the bill includes CPR, administration of life-saving interventions like naloxone, and basic first aid. The measure requires emergency medical personnel to first treat and transport people before turning their attention to injured law enforcement dogs.

