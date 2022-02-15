ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Governor Baker signs Nero’s Law

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07jjKU_0eFW7wb000
Sgt. Sean Gannon and K9 Nero Sgt. Sean Gannon and K9 Nero

Governor Charlie Baker has signed “Nero’s Law” Tuesday.

The bill, sent to the Governor by the Legislature last week, will allow emergency medical personnel to treat and transport police dogs who are injured in the line of duty.

The act is named after K9 Nero, a Yarmouth police dog whose partner, Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon, was shot and killed in 2018.

During that shooting, medical personnel could not treat Nero or transport him to a veterinary hospital because of policies that prohibited them from administering first aid or transport to animals.

Emergency treatment allowed under the bill includes CPR, administration of life-saving interventions like naloxone, and basic first aid. The measure requires emergency medical personnel to first treat and transport people before turning their attention to injured law enforcement dogs.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said. The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Canada's capital secured and cleaned up after weeks-long protest

OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Russia and Belarus extend military drills; Biden cancels Delaware trip

MOSCOW/KYIV/DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia will extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, the Belarusian defence ministry announced, in a step U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said made him more worried about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. The defence ministry said...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Yarmouth, MA
Yarmouth, MA
Government
Fox News

Winter Olympics 2022 final medal tally

The Winter Olympics have come to an end after two weeks of dramatic competition in Beijing. Norway is going home with the most medals and most gold medals. It’s the third straight Games where they’ve at least tied or led in gold medals. The United States finished behind...
SPORTS
The Hill

US Olympic figure skaters' appeal for medals denied

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
80K+
Followers
91K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy