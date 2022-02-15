ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House panel debates record number of guns found at airport checkpoints

By Jennifer Shutt
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdwCW_0eFW7QXs00

WASHINGTON — U.S. House members wrestled Tuesday with how to address a spike in travelers trying to bring firearms through airport screening points in carry-on bags.

During 2021, Transportation Security Administration officers detected 5,972 firearms at checkpoints, 86 percent of which were loaded. That number was up from the previous record of 4,432 discovered in 2019.

The Homeland Security Transportation and Maritime Security Subcommittee received several suggestions during its hearing about how to deal with this increase, though Democrats and Republicans differed on how best to reduce the number of passengers bringing guns to airports as well as their motivations.

“It is hard for me to believe that 90 percent of people that get caught with a gun in their bag forgot they had it. And even if they did forget they had it, it is still an illegal act and needs to be treated as such,” panel Chair Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat, said.

Experts from throughout the country suggested a range of options to keep guns from getting onto planes. They included better wages and workplace rights for TSA screeners, higher fines for people caught trying to get through security with a weapon in a carry-on bag and adding those people to the no-fly list.

But Democrats and Republicans on the subcommittee differed about whether the nearly 6,000 people TSA screeners caught last year with weapons were genuinely trying to get a gun onto an airplane.

Balram Bheodari, the general manager at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Ralph Cutié, the director of the Miami International Airport, testified that about 90 to 95 percent of the people caught with guns in their carry-on bags said they forgot it was there.

Florida Republican Rep. Carlos A. Giménez, the panel’s ranking member, said that likely means the best way to reduce the number of people bringing guns to airports is to add more signs reminding people they cannot bring guns on a plane.

“I’m not sure where heightened penalties are going to avert that because it was a mistake,” Giménez said. “You could charge me $100,000; if I forgot that there was something in there, I’m not sure that’s going to avert anything.”

Jason D. Wallis, chief of police for the Port of Portland, Oregon, who was testifying on behalf of the Airport Law Enforcement Agencies Network, was skeptical that more than 90 percent of people caught with firearms in their carry-on bags truly forgot about the weapon.

“I might be a little more pessimistic than some. I don’t always believe folks when they say they forgot it,” Wallis said. “Some, clearly it happened. But again that’s very, in my opinion, irresponsible gun ownership. And to forget you have a loaded pistol in a bag that you’re submitting to TSA for screening, to me, is an issue.”

In addition to suggestions for more signs, higher fines, mandatory gun safety training, revoking trusted traveler status and placing people on the no-fly list, subcommittee members also heard about wages and treatment of TSA screeners.

Greg Regan, president of the Transportation Trades Department of the AFL-CIO, called on Congress to pass two pieces of legislation that would give transportation safety officers the same type of workplace rights and protections as other federal employees and bar moving revenue from aviation security fees to non-security activities.

“It ultimately falls on the shoulders of TSOs to identify and confiscate weapons at these checkpoints,” Regan said. “There is no action response or antidote to the current surge in illegal passenger carried firearms more effective than a well-trained and well treated TSO workforce.”

The post U.S. House panel debates record number of guns found at airport checkpoints appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 0

Related
Frederick News-Post

TSA sees a record number of gun detections at airports in Maryland and nationwide

The Transportation Security Administration detected a record number of guns at airports in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area in 2021. Last year, TSA officers found 72 firearms at Baltimore Washington International-Thurgood Marshall Airport, Ronald Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport — a surge from 30 firearms in 2020 and a smaller climb from 60 firearms in 2019.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Airport Security#Airport Police#Tsa#Gun Safety#U S House#Democrats#Republicans
AOL Corp

U.S. House launches probe of Trump's White House records

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. House panel is investigating former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records after 15 boxes of official documents were retrieved from his private Florida property in what lawmakers said was a potential violation of the law. House oversight panel chairwoman Carolyn Maloney on Thursday said...
POTUS
News On 6

6,000 Guns Found At Airports Nationwide Last Year

Transportation Security Administration officials seized nearly 6,000 firearms at airport checkpoints in 2021, nationwide-the highest total on record. An alarmingly high number of those weapons were loaded. The House Homeland Security Subcommittee examined the issue, with testimony from the leaders of some of the nation's busiest airports on Tuesday. Natalie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. congressional map stands after top court dismisses GOP challenge

The state Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a Republican lawsuit seeking to restart the congressional redistricting process, a decision that protects district lines that will likely allow Democrats to maintain a broad majority of New Jersey’s House seats. The court said its review of the redistricting process sought only to determine whether the map adopted […] The post N.J. congressional map stands after top court dismisses GOP challenge appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate

WASHINGTON — Leaders of faith organizations and Historically Black Colleges and Universities told members of a U.S. House panel on Thursday how their institutions and places of worship have been roiled by bomb threats and extremism. They talked about the recent waves of bomb threats aimed at HBCUs, a terrifying hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue […] The post U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

FBI and Secret Service warn about ransomware-as-a-service gang

Cyberattackers are using BlackByte, a ransomware-as-a-service group, to target critical infrastructure in the United States, including government facilities, financial institutions, and the agriculture industry, according to a recent advisory from the FBI and Secret Service. The BlackByte group had dropped out of sight for a few weeks, but as of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey Monitor

Black women in the U.S. House push for Supreme Court pick with a civil rights track record

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri Thursday led a coalition of Black women members of the U.S. House in a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to pick a Black woman for the Supreme Court — which he has promised — who has a track record of protecting civil rights.  “The appointment […] The post Black women in the U.S. House push for Supreme Court pick with a civil rights track record appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Murphy says N.J. will replenish fund for immigrant workers

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday he will replenish the $40 million fund created for workers who were excluded from COVID-19 relief aid, a move that comes a week after the state said 85% of the fund had been redirected to state payroll expenses.  Immigrant activists celebrated news of additional funds for the state’s 460,000 undocumented […] The post Murphy says N.J. will replenish fund for immigrant workers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
984
Followers
445
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy