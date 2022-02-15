7 Funds and Mentorship Programs for Creators

The boom of the creator economy has made it increasingly clear that creators have widespread influence, are culture drivers, and are a significant means for businesses to reach an engaged audience.

One of the many advantages of the creator economy is that it has a very low barrier to entry and so is accessible to anyone. However, creator economy trends show that a pressing challenge is the inability of creators to make a stable and sufficient income. For creators to succeed and garner a large audience, they require support in the form of educational resources, training, and financial assistance.

Enter creator funds. In 2020 TikTok created a $200 million fund, and in 2021 Facebook announced a 1 Billion dollar investment for creators. In the last two years, more creator funds have been launched. Here’s a list of creator programs you can apply to.

LinkedIn Creator Accelerator Program

The LinkedIn Creator Accelerator program was launched in 2021 and those chosen for this 10-week incubator program received a $15,000 grant as well as coaching, educational resources to help launch their ideas. The creators also get regular exposure and recognition across LinkedIn’s brand, marketing, and editorial channels. This program is perfect for content creators that want to get better at storytelling and want to use LinkedIn as the main platform for their content.

100 creators were chosen for the inaugural class, and applications for the second class of 100 creators will be open any time soon. To be in the loop for when applications open up again, follow the LinkedIn for Creators page , reach the team by filling out this form , and follow the Creator Weekly newsletter.

Clubhouse Accelerator’s Program

Launched not long after the Clubhouse app itself was launched, the Clubhouse Creator First accelerator program was implemented to “help support and equip emerging creators with the resources they need to bring their ideas and creativity to life”. Though a relatively new app, Clubhouse is already valued at $1 Billion . To fuel the rapid growth app, Clubhouse understands that they need creators to produce content and that these creators need to be empowered and funded. Applications are closed for the first callout so follow the page so you know when applications open up again.

Spotify Greenroom Fund

Spotify Greenroom is a Spotify app where creators can host live audio sessions. The Spotify Greenroom Creator Fund was created to reward creators for building communities and creating experiences through the Greenroom live audio feature. Launched with the goal of rewarding creators for producing engaging content, the fund grows as your audience grows, and there are also large payouts. The Spotify Greenroom fund is still open for application, and you can register here.

Pinterest Creator Fund

Intending to make the app a more inclusive environment, Pinterest launched the Pinterest Creator Fund which is “focused on the growth and success of underrepresented creators” which includes people of color, people with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Pinterest’s goal is to foster talent by providing financial and educational support. Applications for 2021 are closed, so join the Pinterest Creator Newsletter to learn about future opportunities.

Substack Writer Mentorship Program

Substack Bridge is a two-month mentorship program for writers. The program helps both emerging and established writers reach their goals by pairing them with writing mentors. Each mentee will be paired 1:1 with a mentor for eight weeks. The goal of this writer mentorship program is to provide a community and mentorship for writers, help them sharpen their craft, and grow their audience. You can apply for Substack Bridge here .

Shopify Capital

For bloggers and entrepreneurs seeking to expand into the e-commerce space or grow their existing business, Shopify Capital offers funding opportunities . Those accepted into the program get to receive funding that can be used to purchase inventory, finance payroll, or for marketing purposes. Program awardees pay back the funds with a percentage of their sales, and the repayment is made flexible to fit your business. Check your eligibility for Shopify Capital here .

TikTok Creators Fund

If you love making videos, the TikTok Creator Fund exists to help you monetize your videos and inspire you to produce good content consistently. To be eligible for this fund, creators must have 10K authentic followers and should accrue at least 100K authentic video views in the last 30 days. You can apply for this fund directly through the TikTok app under the “Creators Tools” tab.

Social media has gone from a tool of just leisure and entertainment to a tool for individuals to monetize their creativity. You can apply for any of these programs for a chance to get funding, training, and coaching to help take your creator business to the next level.

