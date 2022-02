In the media world, Friday evenings are usually reserved for the news elected officials want to slip under the door, the “must-release but we don’t want to deal with the fallout” news. The bombs they cross their fingers will not detonate. That is exactly what the Washoe County Commissioners appeared to do with their near 11th-hour Agenda Item #14 added to the meeting agenda for this coming Tuesday, ahead of the holiday weekend.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO