Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell out Tuesday for ‘personal reasons’

By Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

NORMAN, Okla. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell is not with the team Tuesday due to personal reasons, UT Athletics told KXAN. Mitchell has started 17 games for Texas this season, averaging 8.7 points per game.

AP Poll: No. 20 Texas basketball set for big week against OU, Texas Tech

Mitchell is a Pittsburgh native who played his first two seasons at UMass, transferring to Texas before the 2021-22 season.

Mitchell’s absence will force UT head coach Chris Beard to get creative with the starting rotation. He and Pflugerville native Dylan Disu bring the size to the Longhorns’ lineup.

Texas has entered the stretch run of the season with only three weeks remaining in the regular season. The No. 20 Texas Longhorns play at Oklahoma Tuesday night.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

KXAN

KXAN

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

