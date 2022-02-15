ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Victoria County Tuesday

By Brandon Davis
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3pBN_0eFW5c7I00

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Public Health Department (VCPHD) reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday evening. View the VCPHD dashboard here.

As of Tuesday evening, there are:

  • 5 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County
  • 157 currently active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County
  • 346 total deaths
  • 16,323 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County
  • 17.24% COVID Hospitalizations out of Total Hospital Capacity in Victoria County * as of Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

*The COVID-19 Hospitalizations out of Total Hospital Capacity information is provided by Texas DSHS, therefore, the data on the VCPHD dashboard will be updated as DSHS provides the hospitalization capacity numbers to the VCPHD COVID-19 Team.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County jail visitation suspension extended

VICTORIA, Texas—The Victoria County Jail visitation suspension for inmates has been extended. The visitation suspension started January 18 and has now been extended until March 14. Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Will Franklin told us the extension is due to some COVID-19 problems with inmates that are still present, with several inmates in quarantine. Franklin added that since the visitation suspension, all inmates are allowed to get two free 20 minute video calls. The visitation suspension was approved by the Texas Jail Commission.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

10-year-old DJ Daniel sworn in as newest Victoria County Sheriff’s Deputy and Police Officer

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office along with the Victoria Police Department swore in 10-year-old Devarjaye DJ Daniel as their newest officer and deputy sheriff. Although DJ might be the youngest deputy in the county it doesn’t take away from his passion. DJ is fighting terminal brain cancer and made it his goal to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies as possible.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Victoria County, TX
Government
Victoria County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
County
Victoria County, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Native has her eyes set on the County Commissioner Precinct two seat

  VICTORIA, Texas –  Victoria Native, Jeanette Valdez, has her eyes set on running for the Victoria County Commissioner Precinct 2 seat, serving Nursery and Mission Valley. Valdez grew up in and had family ranching the area since 1915. Valdez has spent the past 20 years of her career in financial planning and real estate, which she says will help...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Early voting hours in DeWitt County

DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, Feb. 14, early voting for the primary election in Dewitt county is happening at the Dewitt County Annex courtroom. The building is located at 115 N. Gonzales St. Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the weekends, people can vote on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon and on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 5 p.m.
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vcphd#Total Hospital Capacity#Texas Dshs#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

DeWitt County election, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace race

DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – Early voting for the primary election in Dewitt County starts next Monday, Feb. 14. Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 has two candidates running. The current Justice of the Peace incumbent Peggy Mayer has held this position for 19 years. When a Justice of the Peace is elected, there are many tasks they complete. For example, handling speeding tickets, evictions, warrants, and civil jurisdiction which has increased throughout time. While serving in this position for many years, Mayer feels she’s earned the trust of people living in precinct 1.
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County Republican Women host candidate forum

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Republican Women host candidate debate Tuesday evening at The Club Westerner. The forum showcased 15 different candidates from local, state, and federal levels of government. Most of the candidates on the agenda were there in person with some having a representative to speak on their behalf. Each candidate was given time to introduce themselves and time to answer three questions from those who attended the forum.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Bicyclist causes traffic on Navarro

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Feb. 9, around 5:30 p.m. a bicyclist caused some traffic on the 4300 block of Navarro St. When the Victoria Police Department responded, they said the bicyclist himself cause the crash for failing to yield when going northbound onto coming traffic. As a result, law enforcement officials suspected public intoxication so they arrested him.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Mid-Coast Family Services hotel room check-ins increase

VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday night, Feb. 3, Mid-Coast Family Services CEO Ginny Stafford said the shelter paid for 54 hotel rooms for an estimated cost of $3,240. Homeless families or ones without heat were still offered hotels. They agency still helped those who arrived from another agency, depending on the situation. Below is a breakdown of the numbers by county.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
761
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy