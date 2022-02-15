Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Victoria County Tuesday

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Public Health Department (VCPHD) reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday evening. View the VCPHD dashboard here.

As of Tuesday evening, there are:

5 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County

157 currently active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County

346 total deaths

16,323 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County

17.24% COVID Hospitalizations out of Total Hospital Capacity in Victoria County * as of Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

*The COVID-19 Hospitalizations out of Total Hospital Capacity information is provided by Texas DSHS, therefore, the data on the VCPHD dashboard will be updated as DSHS provides the hospitalization capacity numbers to the VCPHD COVID-19 Team.

