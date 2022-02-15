Victoria County Precinct Two Commissioner Kevin Janak has eyes set on fifth re-election

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Precinct Two Commissioner, Kevin Janak, looks to continue serving the Nursery and Mission Valley areas through a potential fifth re-election.

Prior to winning the Precinct Two seat in 2007, Janak worked for an electrical power company, he says this job gave him the teamwork skills to handle the commissioner position.

“Actually working with people and working as a team that’s something that I really learned a lot, you always get other people’s ideas,” says Janak.

During Janak’s 15 years in office, he’s proud to have kept the tax rate low and rebuild county bridges.

“Number one is through thick and thin we’ve been able to keep that tax rate low, we actually lowered the tax rate in the past, and that’s something right there that I’ve very proud of… we were able to replace 6 bridges in our precinct with the seventh coming this month,” says Janak.

Janak wants to continue working on keeping the tax rate low and on the border crisis and knows he can get it done through re-election.

“Now with the open borders we have down south, there’s a heavy strain on the sheriff office, the men and ladies trying to keep us safe and themselves safe, I wanna make sure they have the tools they can achieve within reason to keep themselves safe as well as ourselves,” says Janak.

Janak also says this campaign is different as voters have a lot more different views this election cycle, which he says is a great thing for the system.

