Victoria County, TX

Victoria County Precinct Two Commissioner Kevin Janak has eyes set on fifth re-election

By Cristian Delgado
 5 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Precinct Two Commissioner, Kevin Janak, looks to continue serving the Nursery and Mission Valley areas through a potential fifth re-election.

Prior to winning the Precinct Two seat in 2007, Janak worked for an electrical power company, he says this job gave him the teamwork skills to handle the commissioner position.

“Actually working with people and working as a team that’s something that I really learned a lot, you always get other people’s ideas,” says Janak.

During Janak’s 15 years in office, he’s proud to have kept the tax rate low and rebuild county bridges.

“Number one is through thick and thin we’ve been able to keep that tax rate low, we actually lowered the tax rate in the past, and that’s something right there that I’ve very proud of… we were able to replace 6 bridges in our precinct with the seventh coming this month,” says Janak.

Janak wants to continue working on keeping the tax rate low and on the border crisis and knows he can get it done through re-election.

“Now with the open borders we have down south, there’s a heavy strain on the sheriff office, the men and ladies trying to keep us safe and themselves safe, I wanna make sure they have the tools they can achieve within reason to keep themselves safe as well as ourselves,” says Janak.

Janak also says this campaign is different as voters have a lot more different views this election cycle, which he says is a great thing for the system.

Mayor Bauknight appoints new member, chairwomen for housing authority board

VICTORIA, Texas – Mayor Jeff Bauknight has appointed Victoria Housing Authority board member Raquel Garza to serve as chairwoman. The Victoria Housing Authority board provides housing for low-income families through its public house program and voucher program. During the Feb. 18 board meeting, Garza will be sworn in. She is an economic development specialist with the Victoria Economic Development Advisory Committee. Garza also served as a member of the following:
VICTORIA, TX
Covid-19 cases in Victoria county and state data

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Public Health Department reports 11 new covid-19 cases as of Friday, Feb. 18. According to the county’s numbers, there are about 140 active covid cases. So far, 15,865 people have recovered from the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been over 16,352 covid-19 cases. In addition the state reports 392 people in Victoria county have died from this disease. Furthermore the health department says since June 24, 74.91 percent of the new covid-19 cases in the county are among the unvaccinated.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Victoria Electric Cooperative calls for grant submissions

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Electric Cooperative, Inc. is now calling for grant submissions for the Community Development Program. It will begin considering and awarding local governments and non-profit groups that submitted their application by April 1, 2022. Applicants must be groups within the counties VEC serves, including Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Refugio and Victoria.
VICTORIA, TX
Republican Forum happening in Yoakum

DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – On Friday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. a forum is happening at the Yoakum Community Center located at 105 Huck St. In addition, the forum program is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The Republican Women of Yoakum are hosting a meet and greet for local candidates in Lavaca, Dewitt, and Gonzales counties. The state district and federal candidates were invited to attend the event. They will participate in the forum as the moderator takes questions from attendees. Brenda Cash with the group said candidates for House District 24 in Congress, the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, District Appeals Court, State Board of Education including the Land, Agriculture and railroad commissioners will be present.
YOAKUM, TX
DeWitt County election, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace race

DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – Early voting for the primary election in Dewitt County starts next Monday, Feb. 14. Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 has two candidates running. The current Justice of the Peace incumbent Peggy Mayer has held this position for 19 years. When a Justice of the Peace is elected, there are many tasks they complete. For example, handling speeding tickets, evictions, warrants, and civil jurisdiction which has increased throughout time. While serving in this position for many years, Mayer feels she’s earned the trust of people living in precinct 1.
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Headlines in the Port Lavaca Wave

The stakes have been planted to mark where the new playground area in Chocolate Bayou Park will be. And the ground will be broken soon, according to Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 1, David Hall. Bids for the playground were awarded in September 2021 to Kraftsman Inc. The park will be ADA inclusive as well as include audio-visual elements for children with disabilities. The new playground equipment will be put in where the swing set is currently. The park is just one part of the improvements being planned for the park but the only one underway at the moment. At the Aug. 25, 2021 meeting, the commissioners’ court rejected the four bids they had received for park improvements upon the recommendation of the project engineer. The four bids were all over the more than $900,000 projected costs due to price increases. During the August 2021 meeting, Scott Mason with G&W Engineering said the scope of the project would have to be redone to reduce costs on the project.
PORT LAVACA, TX
Early voting hours in DeWitt County

DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, Feb. 14, early voting for the primary election in Dewitt county is happening at the Dewitt County Annex courtroom. The building is located at 115 N. Gonzales St. Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the weekends, people can vote on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon and on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 5 p.m.
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Victoria recognized for financial transparency, ethical accounting

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria received its 38th consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The Government Finance Officers Association awarded the City for its end-of-year financial report for the fiscal year 2020. The certification recognizes state and local governments that go beyond minimum accounting...
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria County Republican Women host candidate forum

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Republican Women host candidate debate Tuesday evening at The Club Westerner. The forum showcased 15 different candidates from local, state, and federal levels of government. Most of the candidates on the agenda were there in person with some having a representative to speak on their behalf. Each candidate was given time to introduce themselves and time to answer three questions from those who attended the forum.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Municipal Court plans extra court sessions for Warrant Resolution Month

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Municipal Court plans an extra court session for Warrant Resolution Month. Defendants with outstanding Municipal Court warrants may attend an upcoming court session to resolve their warrants without arrest. In-person and virtual options are offered. The court will offer in-person and virtual options. Defendants...
VICTORIA, TX
A word from Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd

The following article was submitted by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. This week Victoria ISD presented at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon. We present annually as an opportunity to update our Chamber partners about the good things happening in VISD. The presentation is meant to be informative for the audience and we pack as much information as possible into a very short window of time. We can never get to everything, so we try to focus on two or three key areas for us. In the past few years, we have focused heavily on the state of finances for the district, because that has been a concern for us, and we recognized the need to improve our overall standing. When I began in 2018, our fund balance at year-end was $11.8 Million. That was a dangerously low amount for a district of our size, and it put a great strain on our community. After four years of restructuring from top to bottom (including cutting nearly 30% of central office administration. To be clear, we started at a percentage lower than the state average and reduced from there), I am proud to say our financial standing has improved dramatically and the state of our finances is exceptional. Our fund balance stands at $37.5 Million, which is the recommended level the state suggests for Victoria ISD and helps us achieve a perfect score on our financial integrity rating. Perfect score, in case you missed it the first time. I only presented two slides on finances. Mostly, I focused on the fact that every single audit and rating organization (state, federal, and local) finds us to be superior and without any areas of concern. This year I focused almost exclusively on student learning pathways, student achievement, student learning challenges coming out of COVID, Advanced Placement, Dual Credit, Dual Enrollment, and graduation rates. I also focused a bit on communications since we have launched the first-ever VISD mobile app, re-designed and launched the website, have started a YouTube channel, enhanced our monthly administration report, and launched a communications e-newsletter, which is still the very best way to get accurate information about the district.
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria ISD seeks committee members for Bond Oversight Committee

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria ISD is seeking community members who are interested in serving as a Bond Oversight Committee (BOC) member. The Bond Oversight Committee was established following the voter approval of Proposition C – New Mission Valley Elementary School. This is a $25.845 MM construction bond. The Committee will consist of 14 participants selected from those that apply. It...
VICTORIA, TX
