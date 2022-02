DETROIT, MI — A Detroit man is facing federal charges after allegedly robbing a U.S. Postal Service worker at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve. Cordell J. James, 27, on Feb. 11 appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan J.C. Grey for arraignment on single counts of robbery of mail or property of the United States, theft of mail, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence. The robbery charge is a 25-year felony, the mail theft one is a five-year felony, and the firearm count is punishable by a mandatory seven years and up to life in prison.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO