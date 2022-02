Democratic leaders in the House and Senate expressed their support for a ban on congressional stock trades this week.It was a reversal in particular for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has expressed support for allowing members to continue making such financial transactions.“I believe in it. I have asked our members to get together to try to come up with one bill. I would like to see it done,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday in his own statement.The move would close a loophole that many have long said allows lawmakers to profit off of their positions in...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO