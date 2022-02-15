ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Michael Wilhoite Interviewed by the Saints for Defensive Coordinator Position

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYeLF_0eFW4pNi00

New Orleans interviews one of their former assistants for vacant defensive coordinator position.

According to reports, the Saints interviewed Los Angeles Chargers linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite for their defensive coordinator position. New Orleans also interviewed Detroit secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant for the same role over the weekend.

The Saints may promote from within.  Dennis Allen, the previous defensive coordinator, was promoted to head coach earlier this month to replace Sean Payton. Allen will continue to make the defensive play calls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHeQ2_0eFW4pNi00
Nov 9, 2014; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) prepares to throw the ball as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Michael Wilhoite (57) pressures. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Wilhoite, 35, was an accomplished NFL linebacker for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017. The first six of those years were with the San Francisco 49ers. He had 4 interceptions, broke up 11 passes, and recorded 13 tackles for loss in his career.

After his retirement in 2018, Wilhoite was added to the Saints coaching staff as a special teams assistant in 2019.

View the original article to see embedded media.

New Orleans moved him over to the defensive staff in 2020, where he served under Dennis Allen. The Saints ranked fourth in total defense in 2020 and held top-five rankings in most defensive categories.

Wilhoite was hired as the linebackers coach onto the Chargers staff last season under first-year head coach Brandon Staley. The Chargers ranked 23rd in total defense last season, but 12th against the pass.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Surprising new detail emerges in Alvin Kamara battery case

Alvin Kamara is facing a felony charge after he was arrested for his role in the alleged beating of a man, and the NFL was apparently aware of the serious allegations before the New Orleans Saints star played in the Pro Bowl. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Kamara at Allegiant...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown has bold prediction about Tom Brady’s future

There are many people who believe we have not seen the last of Tom Brady playing in the NFL, and Antonio Brown can now be added to that growing list. TMZ caught up with Brown this week and asked him for his thoughts on Brady’s retirement. Brown was asked if he thinks Brady will stay retired, to which he responded, “Why would he do that?” The seven-time Pro Bowler then said he believes Brady will play again at some point.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Wilhoite
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Thomas#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#The Saints For Defensive#Los Angeles Chargers#Saints News#Instagram
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade for Chase Young? Commanders Fit with Texans

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio has made clear his intentions at quarterback: When the time is right, and that's soon, there will be a Deshaun Watson trade. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, meanwhile, has made clear his intentions at quarterback, too: There is urgency to make a major move, and to make it now.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message About Brian Flores

It didn’t take long for Brian Flores to find a new job. Better yet, he’ll soon be working alongside Mike Tomlin. The Steelers hired Flores to be their new senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday afternoon. The former Dolphins head coach will be a valuable asset for Tomlin this upcoming season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers trade into top 10 to select a quarterback, Jets make a splash on defense

NFL teams that do not have a franchise quarterback on the roster are chasing one. In today's thought exercise, Pittsburgh, for the first time since drafting Ben Roethlisberger No. 11 overall as part of the 2004 NFL Draft, is in the market for a quarterback. The Steelers have been aggressive in trading up for Devin Bush previously or trading away a first-round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick. General manager Kevin Colbert makes a legacy move in his final year leading the operation, much like what Ozzie Newsome did in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson.
NFL
TexansDaily

Should Texans Look Into Former Pro Bowl CB Malcolm Butler?

The Houston Texans need a standout cornerback, and a former Pro Bowler may soon be available. Released from the Arizona Cardinals’ reserve/retire list this week, 31-year-old Malcolm Butler is considering returning to the NFL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. An undrafted free agent out of West Alabama...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Ex-Eagles defensive coordinator returns to NFC East

Juan Castillo is returning to the NFC East. Pro Football Talk reports Washington Commanders tight ends coach Pete Hoener announced his retirement. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “The #Commanders are hiring veteran assistant Juan Castillo as their tight ends coach, replacing the retiring Pete Hoener, source said. Castillo — who worked with Ron Rivera two decades ago in Philadelphia — most recently was Chicago’s OL coach.”
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: From Aaron Rodgers to Russell Wilson, lines on Packers' next QB

While Aaron Rodgers' future as Green Bay's starting quarterback remains one of the NFL's greatest mysteries, the folks at FOX Bet seem to think he'll be back with the Packers. At least that is what the odds indicate. We chatted with FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor to talk about...
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
647
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy