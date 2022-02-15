Tonto to waive fees on Presidents Day

The USDA Forest Service, including the Tonto National Forest, will waive fees at most day-use recreation sites Feb. 21 in honor of Presidents Day.

The fee-waiver day is the second in a series of such opportunities offered by the Forest Service in 2022.

Presidents Day honors our nation’s presidents, with emphasis on President Washington and President Lincoln.

On observed holidays such as Presidents Day, all Tonto National Forest Ranger District offices along with the Supervisor’s Office will close. Ranger District offices will resume normal business hours the following day.