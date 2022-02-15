History of domestic violence led to Shawnee fire that killed infant, DA says

SHAWNEE, Kan. — More details have come out about a Johnson County, Kansas, man accused of setting a fire that killed his little boy .

The district attorney’s office charged 28-year-old Nicholas Ecker with first-degree murder and aggravated arson in connection to that fire in Shawnee.

The district attorney’s office filed one count of aggravated arson, and typically with those charges if there’s more than one person in the place where the fire happened the suspect would face additional counts.

In this case, charges may indicate the toddler was in the home, alone.

“We turn these cases pretty quickly, but again unfortunately, it’s not like the movie where you can predict human behavior,” Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said.

Howe said a history of domestic violence led to the deadly fire on Sunday.

“When you’re a parent or not, when a young infant like this dies, it does impact people,” Howe said.

The timeline of domestic events happened before the flames.

On Feb. 4, 2022, Shawnee police said Ecker violated a protective order. He was not supposed to have any contact with his baby’s mom.

Howe said Police alerted his office of Ecker’s violation and within 72 hours, the fire happened.

“We take domestic violence very seriously and we’re going to continue to be very aggressive and work very hard to protect victims of domestic violence,” Howe said.

FOX4 watched Ecker’s court appearance Monday for allegedly violating the protective order. It was upgraded to a felony stalking charge.

The 28-year-old was also on probation for aggravated domestic battery and illegal possession of a firearm as well.

The judge set Ecker’s bond at $1 million in the homicide case. Ecker’s next court appearance is Thursday.

