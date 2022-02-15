ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County, NC

Masks optional at Wilkes County Schools

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyk7s_0eFW3Bh300

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Masks will be optional at Wilkes County schools starting Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to the school system.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Wilkes County Schools released a statement, saying the school board voted on Tuesday to make masks optional.

The full statement is provided below:

After receiving updated guidance concerning quarantines, the Wilkes County Schools Board of Education voted this evening to make masks optional on our campuses, effective Wednesday, February 16, 2022.  Masks will still be required on buses due to federal transportation guidelines, as well as for students and staff who are returning to school on days 6 through 10 after testing positive for COVID.  With masks being optional, it is imperative that students and staff who are sick do not attend work or school until feeling better.  As always, we will respect each individual’s decision on whether or not they choose to wear a mask on our campuses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools will be on 2-hour delay tomorrow

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Friday due to strong winds, according to a statement released by GCS on Thursday night. The full statement is provided below: Due to the potential for strong winds creating power outages and hazardous road conditions in the morning, all GCS schools […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County drops mask mandate

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County’s mask mandate is no longer in effect. The mandate was set to expire on Feb. 27, but the Board of Health voted on Thursday night to end the mandate early. The motion was passed unanimously and comes after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools and local governments to end […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes County, NC
Sports
County
Wilkes County, NC
Wilkes County, NC
Education
Wilkes County, NC
Health
Wilkes County, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Crews zero in on high contamination recycling routes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Stopping at a recycling bin on the curb in the Rolling Roads community, Greensboro Waste Reduction Supervisor Tori Carle opens the lid to look inside.  “Lots of cardboard, not really seeing any issues,” she notes before grabbing a “thank you for recycling right” sticker.  Carle drove one of 12 of the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC General Assembly approves new congressional map. Now we wait for the courts’ OK

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina General Assembly on Thursday completed its assignment: approving and submitting what lawmakers called “remedial” electoral maps for the courts to review. Today was their deadline to complete the process, and the state House gaveled the process closed with a nearly party-line approval of the congressional districts that had […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘We all want a good quality of life’: Piedmont Triad leaders discuss how to make community more equitable

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Between the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear cases on affirmative action in college admissions and President Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman to the highest court in the land, there’s been a lot of talk about affirmative action. Specifically, the belief that some people are where they are because […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Wilkes County Schools#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Gov. Roy Cooper says schools, local governments should end mask mandates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Gov. Roy Cooper said he encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates during a news conference with the Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday afternoon. “I encourage schools and local governments to end their mask mandates,” Cooper said. “People and businesses should continue to make the best decisions for […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Officials celebrate new engineering complex at North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina A&T State University and state leaders officially opened the new engineering complex Thursday, cutting a ribbon outside the $90 million facility.  The Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex is named in honor of the university’s current chancellor.   “It’s exciting to students. It’s exciting to top […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man wanted on 14 warrants arrested after chase from Randolph County to Montgomery County, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after police had to abandon a high-speed pursuit on Wednesday. Jonathan Luke Edwards, 30, was reportedly wanted on 14 warrants ranging from vehicle theft, possession firearms as a felon, assaulting government officials and felony fleeing arrest, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Once […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Charlotte girl found in Davidson County after being held for ransom at gunpoint, sheriff says; suspect arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old girl who was being held for ransom is safe thanks to the combined efforts of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police contacted the sheriff’s office for help finding a 17-year-old girl. The girl had been abducted and was being held at […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy