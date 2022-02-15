Masks optional at Wilkes County Schools

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Masks will be optional at Wilkes County schools starting Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to the school system.

Wilkes County Schools released a statement, saying the school board voted on Tuesday to make masks optional.

The full statement is provided below:

After receiving updated guidance concerning quarantines, the Wilkes County Schools Board of Education voted this evening to make masks optional on our campuses, effective Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Masks will still be required on buses due to federal transportation guidelines, as well as for students and staff who are returning to school on days 6 through 10 after testing positive for COVID. With masks being optional, it is imperative that students and staff who are sick do not attend work or school until feeling better. As always, we will respect each individual’s decision on whether or not they choose to wear a mask on our campuses.

