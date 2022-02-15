ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Senate approves massive expansion of facial recognition for police

By Jakob Cordes
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLfjw_0eFW2TN600

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Senate voted on Feb. 15 to support broad surveillance powers for Virginia police departments, empowering them to use facial recognition databases to identify anyone involved in a “specific criminal incident, or a specific citizen welfare situation.”

SB 741 passed the Senate on a vote of 26-14, with five Republican senators crossing the aisle to support the bill championed by Senate Democrats.

UPDATED: Man shot by police in Fairfax County

Senator Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg) raised concerns over the scope of the facial recognition database, asking, “What is the database that they’re running this against?”

Senator Scott Surovell (D-Prince William), the bill’s patron, replied that it would essentially draw from a database of all publicly available images on the internet – including posts that may have been deleted by users from social media platforms, but retained by the companies.

The bill does place some restrictions on the technology, such as barring matches from being used to obtain search and arrest warrants.

Facial recognition technology employed by law enforcement has been criticized by advocates on the left and the right as a massive invasion of personal privacy.

Facial recognition technology was previously heavily restricted by the General Assembly. Under current law, only Virginia State Police are expressly permitted to use the technology in a limited capacity, while local police departments are required to get the explicit permission of the legislature.

If the bill is signed into law, local departments will be permitted to adopt a “model policy” developed by Virginia State Police to regulate use of the technology, but will be required to buy the software and database access from a vendor chosen by the state government.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Northern Virginia COVID-19 cases decrease

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health reported its lowest number of COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia. The seven-day average of newly reported cases fell to 29% this week and decreased nearly 91% since its previous surge in January due to the omicron variant. Test positivity rates have decreased throughout the commonwealth. VDH […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Fairfax schools to drop mask requirement on March 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax County Public Schools is rescinding its mask mandate. The decision comes after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that allows parents to opt out of masking in school. In a letter, Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand says the school system will require masks until March 1. This deadline coincides […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WDVM 25

Maryland lawmakers propose bill to expand American History classes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland lawmakers are working to expand the curriculum in U.S. History classes to include more untold stories about minorities. Maryland legislators say what students are being taught in their American history classes just isn’t enough, and it’s time to change that. The bill will require state school superintendents to work with […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Facial Recognition#The Virginia Senate#Republican#Democrats#The General Assembly#Virginia State Police
WDVM 25

Prince William County Schools make masks optional

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Schools will no longer require masks in schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced that masks are now optional starting Feb. 22. The announcement complies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new law, allowing parents to opt-out children from wearing face coverings. “Despite our individual personal beliefs, be it […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Winchester-Frederick County allocates federal funding

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Frederick County visitor’s bureau is getting more than 200 thousand dollars from federal funding. And now they’re working on ways to increase tourism. $290,000 from the American Rescue Plan is helping improve tourism right here in Frederick County, Virginia. “We have a bunch of different initiatives that we’re working […]
WINCHESTER, VA
WDVM 25

State police see an increase in unemployment scams

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are seeing a rise in unemployment scams and they’re urging people to be careful. Police say people are receiving text messages, emails, and phone calls impersonating the Department of Labor in order to get your login information and access your unemployment benefits. “Go to the Department of Labor […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Homicide Reduction Partnership launches in the District of Columbia

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee announced a new strategy at reducing violent crime on Friday, Feb. 18, with a number of local and federal partners. The new initiative, called the Homicide Reduction Partnership, will replace the summer and fall crime initiatives, and instead, run […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WDVM 25

Arlington County to consider changing language in zoning code

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board is considering a change to the county code that could prevent housing discrimination in some areas. Specifically, they are looking at changing the definition of “family.” Right now, the zoning code for single-family homes keeps some non-traditional families or groups moving in together from calling Arlington home. […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

American Cancer Society on President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative

WASHINGTON, D.C (WDVM) On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Jocelyn Collins, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Government Relations Director for DC, Maryland and Delaware, joins the program to talk about President Biden’s reignition of the Cancer Moonshot initiative to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

House votes to create West Virginia Military Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia is one big step closer to creating a military hall of fame. West Virginia is very proud of its veterans and honors them annually on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.But now the House of Delegates, on a vote of 95 to zero, says it’s time to honor them with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless offering funds to agencies to help provide emergency funding

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless is offering to fund to local agencies who need extra money to provide emergency assistance. The FCCH received over 200,000 dollars in funds from the emergency food and shelter program’s national board and the American Rescue plan act. The funds will be distributed to […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy