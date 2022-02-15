100 Women Who Care donates almost $3,000 to wildlife program

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Jasper/Newton 100 Women Who Care chapter donates almost $3,000 to inspire youth conservation.

The chapter presented their donation of $2,950 to Wildcat Glades Friends Group today, February 15.

Wildcat Glades Friends Group is a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization, that exists to open the outdoors to our community. They offer educational programs, trails, and resources for children and adults.

Wildcat Glades will use the funds to purchase educational tools for their Conservation and Education programs. The programs offer opportunities for the community to experience the outdoors in a safe and educational manner.

100 Women Who Care is an international organization of women who gather four times a year for a one-hour meeting, to learn about local charities. Each woman donates a $100 check to a 501(c)3 charity that the group selects.

The Jasper/Newton chapter was formed in April of 2018. Thus far, the chapter has given $34,600 to 15 local 501(c)3 charities.

