Jackson, MS

Dry conditions, fires cause low air quality in MS

By Kayla Thompson
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi was placed under a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday, February 15 because of dry conditions. Some people said they’ve noticed a change in the air for a while.

“The air used to be good and fresh but because of the smog that’s being created by different companies the manufactures, fires, smoke in the air, it’s causing bad quality,” said one person.

Several counties have been placed under burn bans.

Which MS counties are under a burn ban?

“You know we are way low on our rain, our average rai, and we’re trying to make sure that if people are going to burn, they have adequate water supply there in case something gets out of hand, but we don’t recommend it at all,” said Jackson Fire Department Chief Willie Owens.

If you feel you need to burn when bans are lifted, Chief Owens said there’s a process you’ll need to go through.

“If you are burning illegally, we will put it out. However when the time is right for you to burn in the city, you can come and get a burn permit, and we’ll let your neighbors know,” he stated.

